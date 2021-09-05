Lifestyle wrap: Wilmington

(WILMINGTON, NC) Life in Wilmington has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

LOCAL PICK

Citing COVID concerns, Wilmington Riverfest canceled for second-straight year Wilmington's biggest fall festival won't happen for the second straight year. In a post on its official Facebook page Friday morning, the Wilmington Riverfest announced "we have ultimately decided that it is in the best interest of the community, and Riverfest, that we cancel the 2021 Riverfest this year due to Covid-19." Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Supporting mental health after two N.C. school shootings GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday’s deadly incident at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem is the second school shooting to happen in North Carolina in one week. On Monday, a student was shot at New Hanover High School in Wilmington. The incidents add to an already growing number of shootings... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Wilmington providers use “Regeneron” to help treat COVID-19 symptoms WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With COVID-19 case numbers surging over the past month, doctors in the Cape Fear region have been looking for more ways to treat coronavirus patients and prevent them from ending up in the hospital. Wilmington Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center have started using REGEN-COV... Read more

TOP VIEWED