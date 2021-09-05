Lifestyle wrap: Wilmington
(WILMINGTON, NC) Life in Wilmington has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Wilmington area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Citing COVID concerns, Wilmington Riverfest canceled for second-straight year
Wilmington's biggest fall festival won't happen for the second straight year. In a post on its official Facebook page Friday morning, the Wilmington Riverfest announced "we have ultimately decided that it is in the best interest of the community, and Riverfest, that we cancel the 2021 Riverfest this year due to Covid-19." Read more
this is never going to stop, it's just going to go downhill from here on out. we are no longer free, the government tells us what we are allowed to do.... I am utterly disgusted at the amount of people who will not stand up for our freedom and open their eyes to what is really going on
4 likes 1 reply
I remember when American people were smart enough to make decisions for themselves! I remember when we lived in a country that American's had the right to decide what was best for themselves and their families when it came to their own personal Healthcare. If you think these types of government mandated decisions are about keeping people safe then I would look at Obama's birthday party or the numerous political fundraising events across the country and analyze the hypocrisy being thrown directly in our faces ....Sad situation and it's time for all Americans to stand up for our freedom!
2 likes
Supporting mental health after two N.C. school shootings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday’s deadly incident at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem is the second school shooting to happen in North Carolina in one week. On Monday, a student was shot at New Hanover High School in Wilmington. The incidents add to an already growing number of shootings... Read more
Wilmington providers use “Regeneron” to help treat COVID-19 symptoms
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With COVID-19 case numbers surging over the past month, doctors in the Cape Fear region have been looking for more ways to treat coronavirus patients and prevent them from ending up in the hospital. Wilmington Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center have started using REGEN-COV... Read more
Supporting mental health after two N.C. school shootings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday’s deadly incident at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem is the second school shooting to happen in North Carolina in one week. On Monday, a student was shot at New Hanover High School in Wilmington. The incidents add to an already growing number of shootings... Read more