Ogden, UT

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Ogden

Ogden News Watch
Ogden News Watch
 4 days ago

(OGDEN, UT) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Utah / kutv.com

Union representing school staff again calls for mask mandate following death of Utah teen

After the death of the Salt Lake County teen from COVID-19, one retired teacher is calling for action to better protect kids. “We see the numbers, and unfortunately, now, we have a child that has passed away from this,” said Brad Asay, who taught in Ogden for 30 years and now leads the American Federation of Teachers Utah, “so it’s time to take it seriously and no more just waffling on things and politicizing this. It needs to be taken seriously.” Read more

Parents still won't act regardless of a teen dyinh because ofa the Delta variant, since they still feel that their child's rights are being taken away for making them wear a mask at school. my heart goes out to this family that is mourning the loss of their child.

Now this has happened in our own backyards, will they now listen and get the vaccine?

Salt Lake City / standard.net

Dirty Bird, Wimpy & Fritz close to opening, Riverbend area gaining steam

OGDEN — The ongoing expansion in the Riverbend area around the Ogden River west of Washington Boulevard is reaching a milestone — the two new restaurants taking shape as part of the project are on the verge of opening. Dirty Bird has scheduled its grand opening for Sept. 10 while... Read more

Ogden / standard.net

Pandemic protocols propel Ogden deputy fire chief to statewide honor

OGDEN — When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, Mike Slater had just been promoted as the Ogden Fire Department’s deputy chief in charge of medical operations. He joked in an interview this week that had he known the pandemic was on the doorstep, he might have decided not to say yes to the new job. Read more

Ogden / standard.net

Pandemic protocols propel Ogden deputy fire chief to statewide honor

OGDEN — When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, Mike Slater had just been promoted as the Ogden Fire Department’s deputy chief in charge of medical operations. He joked in an interview this week that had he known the pandemic was on the doorstep, he might have decided not to say yes to the new job. Read more

