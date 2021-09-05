What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Ogden

(OGDEN, UT) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Union representing school staff again calls for mask mandate following death of Utah teen After the death of the Salt Lake County teen from COVID-19, one retired teacher is calling for action to better protect kids. “We see the numbers, and unfortunately, now, we have a child that has passed away from this,” said Brad Asay, who taught in Ogden for 30 years and now leads the American Federation of Teachers Utah, “so it’s time to take it seriously and no more just waffling on things and politicizing this. It needs to be taken seriously.” Read more

Dirty Bird, Wimpy & Fritz close to opening, Riverbend area gaining steam OGDEN — The ongoing expansion in the Riverbend area around the Ogden River west of Washington Boulevard is reaching a milestone — the two new restaurants taking shape as part of the project are on the verge of opening. Dirty Bird has scheduled its grand opening for Sept. 10 while... Read more

Pandemic protocols propel Ogden deputy fire chief to statewide honor OGDEN — When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, Mike Slater had just been promoted as the Ogden Fire Department’s deputy chief in charge of medical operations. He joked in an interview this week that had he known the pandemic was on the doorstep, he might have decided not to say yes to the new job. Read more

