Top Erie sports news
(ERIE, PA) Erie sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Erie sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Erie Police called to Erie High-Cathedral Prep football game for disturbance
It was a very sudden situation that unfolded during the second half of Thursday night’s high school football game between Erie and Cathedral Prep that eventually wound up with the game getting called early. Fans, both teams and game personnel scattered during the third quarter of the game after a... Read more
looks like only day games will be scheduled in the future. Harrisburg home games are only on Saturday afternoons because of an ugly incident during a night game years ago.
Large Fight Breaks Out at Erie High/Cathedral Prep Football Game; One Girl Arrested
Some drama Thursday night at the Erie High-Cathedral Prep football game, but this happened off the gridiron. Erie police responded to reports of a large fight between kids that broke out inside Veteran's Memorial Stadium then spilled outside. A school resource officer inside had to use pepper spray on the... Read more
need to start teaching these kids something they can use in life and not teaching them to chase a ball around. !!!!!
3 likes 4 dislikes 2 replies
Cathedral Prep-Erie High game ends in 3rd quarter after chaos from fight in stands
Players from the Cathedral Prep and Erie High football teams sprinted off the field and sidelines Thursday night at Veterans Stadium after a fight in the stands broke out midway through the third quarter. The game was called with 4:25 remaining in the third quarter with Prep leading 49-0 after... Read more
if they want to fight ,start a fight club for them and stay away from the one that want to see the games
7 likes
Thirty Erie Powerlifters Are Headed to World Powerlifting Competition
Plenty of the top powerlifters from Erie are on their way to the World Powerlifting Championships in October . 7 local Women from 16-60 years old and 10 local men from 8-75 years old qualified to participate in the World Powerlifting Championships from Joe's Gym. Currently there are over 30... Read more