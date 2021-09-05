What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Santa Rosa

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Santa Rosa area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Dog found shot, dumped in local orchard makes recovery, gets adopted SANTA ROSA, Calif. (FOX26) — A dog that was found in a plastic bag, shot twice with broken legs and dumped in an orchard in Tulare County now has a happy ending. "Sadie" the Shepherd mix was found in June by a field supervisor, near Dinuba. A local animal lover... Read more

LATEST NEWS

COVID: Sonoma County Correctional Lieutenant Dies From Virus Complications SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A correctional lieutenant who has been with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years has died from complications due to COVID-19. The Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Correctional Lieutenant Bobby Travelstead died at a local hospital on Wednesday. Travelstead joined the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in 2007, serving multiple roles as a correctional deputy, including as a field training officer and in pretrial services. He was promoted to sergeant in 2014, promoted to lieutenant in 2019 and most recently worked as a watch commander at the Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa. “Bobby served the FTO... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

9th Annual Wine Industry Expo Conference Registration Opens Educational seminars, tastings, and panel discussions addressing pertinent issues in the wine industry. Wine Industry Network opened registration for the 9th annual North Coast Wine Industry Trade Show & Conference (WIN Expo), scheduled for Thursday, December 2nd, 2021, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Santa Rosa, CA. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE