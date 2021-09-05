What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Santa Rosa

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 4 days ago

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Santa Rosa area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Santa Rosa / kmph.com

Dog found shot, dumped in local orchard makes recovery, gets adopted

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (FOX26) — A dog that was found in a plastic bag, shot twice with broken legs and dumped in an orchard in Tulare County now has a happy ending. "Sadie" the Shepherd mix was found in June by a field supervisor, near Dinuba. A local animal lover... Read more

Sonoma County / cbslocal.com

COVID: Sonoma County Correctional Lieutenant Dies From Virus Complications

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A correctional lieutenant who has been with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years has died from complications due to COVID-19. The Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Correctional Lieutenant Bobby Travelstead died at a local hospital on Wednesday. Travelstead joined the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in 2007, serving multiple roles as a correctional deputy, including as a field training officer and in pretrial services. He was promoted to sergeant in 2014, promoted to lieutenant in 2019 and most recently worked as a watch commander at the Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa. “Bobby served the FTO... Read more

Comments
avatar

He was probably a GOOD MAN and if He served in the Iraqi War no wonder he's dead they're killing the good men here

1 like 1 reply

avatar

you know what,the man was agood man led a good life don't ruin it by reporting he died from COVID, because he died from somthing that would have happened with or without this viris

1 reply

Santa Rosa / wineindustryadvisor.com

9th Annual Wine Industry Expo Conference Registration Opens

Educational seminars, tastings, and panel discussions addressing pertinent issues in the wine industry. Wine Industry Network opened registration for the 9th annual North Coast Wine Industry Trade Show & Conference (WIN Expo), scheduled for Thursday, December 2nd, 2021, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Santa Rosa, CA. Read more

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies

avatar

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Posted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Posted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Posted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy