What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Santa Rosa

Dog found shot, dumped in local orchard makes recovery, gets adopted
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (FOX26) — A dog that was found in a plastic bag, shot twice with broken legs and dumped in an orchard in Tulare County now has a happy ending. "Sadie" the Shepherd mix was found in June by a field supervisor, near Dinuba. A local animal lover... Read more
COVID: Sonoma County Correctional Lieutenant Dies From Virus Complications
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A correctional lieutenant who has been with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years has died from complications due to COVID-19. The Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Correctional Lieutenant Bobby Travelstead died at a local hospital on Wednesday. Travelstead joined the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in 2007, serving multiple roles as a correctional deputy, including as a field training officer and in pretrial services. He was promoted to sergeant in 2014, promoted to lieutenant in 2019 and most recently worked as a watch commander at the Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa. “Bobby served the FTO... Read more
He was probably a GOOD MAN and if He served in the Iraqi War no wonder he's dead they're killing the good men here
1 like 1 reply
you know what,the man was agood man led a good life don't ruin it by reporting he died from COVID, because he died from somthing that would have happened with or without this viris
1 reply
9th Annual Wine Industry Expo Conference Registration Opens
Educational seminars, tastings, and panel discussions addressing pertinent issues in the wine industry. Wine Industry Network opened registration for the 9th annual North Coast Wine Industry Trade Show & Conference (WIN Expo), scheduled for Thursday, December 2nd, 2021, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Santa Rosa, CA. Read more
Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans
Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more
I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!
231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies
keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!
140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies