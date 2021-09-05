What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Huntsville
Madison County inmate dies of COVID-19 at Huntsville Hospital
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An inmate from the Madison County Jail died Friday at Huntsville Hospital after spending 17 days struggling with COVID-19 complications. Andrew Scott Davis, 37, was incarcerated in the Madison County Jail since March 2021, where he was awaiting multiple felony charges. On August 18, Davis began displaying... Read more
nah that jail is scandalous af. someone kill someone and they don't find out for a week... or someone gets killed and they say he fell...
Huntsville Hospital partnering with community to host vaccine clinics
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital is partnering with businesses and churches across the county to help vaccinate more people in the area. Hospital president Tracy Doughty said 66 people were vaccinated over the weekend at Parkway Place Mall, and there are many more clinics coming up at places like Huntsville Utilities, Fellowship of Faith Church, and McDonald’s. Read more
Mask mandate set to end today for Madison County Schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today may be the last day students at Madison County Schools have to wear masks. The mask mandate expires on Friday. Superintendent Allen Perkins can decide to either extend the mask mandate or allow it to expire. School county officials tell WAFF Perkins will make that decision this afternoon. Read more
for 1 y'all telling lies cases has not got better its getting worse nd y'all bout to make it even more worse by lifting this mask order its time to Vote on new govonors cause y'all losing y'all mind u can stick anybody in the office but do they really know how to run the statses this article is lies nd the news will listen to anything and run with it
Capitol School becomes first school in Alabama to utilize federal COVID testing money
The Capitol School in Tuscaloosa began voluntary COVID-19 testing Thursday, becoming the first school in the state to utilize a pool of federal money to provide free testing to students. "The (federal) money came, $146 million in July, and I called because UAB has been advertising it," said Barbara Rountree,... Read more