CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Huntsville

Posted by 
Huntsville Digest
Huntsville Digest
 4 days ago

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Life in Huntsville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Huntsville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Huntsville / whnt.com

Madison County inmate dies of COVID-19 at Huntsville Hospital

Madison County inmate dies of COVID-19 at Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An inmate from the Madison County Jail died Friday at Huntsville Hospital after spending 17 days struggling with COVID-19 complications. Andrew Scott Davis, 37, was incarcerated in the Madison County Jail since March 2021, where he was awaiting multiple felony charges. On August 18, Davis began displaying... Read more

Comments
avatar

nah that jail is scandalous af. someone kill someone and they don't find out for a week... or someone gets killed and they say he fell...

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Huntsville / whnt.com

Huntsville Hospital partnering with community to host vaccine clinics

Huntsville Hospital partnering with community to host vaccine clinics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital is partnering with businesses and churches across the county to help vaccinate more people in the area. Hospital president Tracy Doughty said 66 people were vaccinated over the weekend at Parkway Place Mall, and there are many more clinics coming up at places like Huntsville Utilities, Fellowship of Faith Church, and McDonald’s. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Huntsville / waff.com

Mask mandate set to end today for Madison County Schools

Mask mandate set to end today for Madison County Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today may be the last day students at Madison County Schools have to wear masks. The mask mandate expires on Friday. Superintendent Allen Perkins can decide to either extend the mask mandate or allow it to expire. School county officials tell WAFF Perkins will make that decision this afternoon. Read more

Comments
avatar

for 1 y'all telling lies cases has not got better its getting worse nd y'all bout to make it even more worse by lifting this mask order its time to Vote on new govonors cause y'all losing y'all mind u can stick anybody in the office but do they really know how to run the statses this article is lies nd the news will listen to anything and run with it

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Alabama / tuscaloosanews.com

Capitol School becomes first school in Alabama to utilize federal COVID testing money

Capitol School becomes first school in Alabama to utilize federal COVID testing money

The Capitol School in Tuscaloosa began voluntary COVID-19 testing Thursday, becoming the first school in the state to utilize a pool of federal money to provide free testing to students. "The (federal) money came, $146 million in July, and I called because UAB has been advertising it," said Barbara Rountree,... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Huntsville Digest

Huntsville Digest

Huntsville, AL
234
Followers
451
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
Huntsville, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Rrb Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy