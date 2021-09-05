Your Eugene lifestyle news

(EUGENE, OR) Life in Eugene has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Eugene Costco EUGENE, Ore. -- Health officials are investigating a large COVID-19 outbreak tied to Costco on Chad Drive. A total of 21 people have contracted the virus as part of the outbreak, according to Jason Davis with Lane County Public Health. The most recent onset of symptoms for anyone involved in the outbreak was Aug. 13. Read more

Petition Calls For Delay In School Start Amid Delta Surge in Lane County Some parents of Eugene 4J students are asking the district to postpone the first day of school as the Delta variant surges through Lane County. A petition is circulating to push for the delay. The petition states that this is the worst time in the pandemic so far. It asks... Read more

Eugene 4J School District parents petition to delay start of school year Health concerns over returning to in-person school — which included two petitions being submitted by parents regarding coronavirus concerns — and a discussion about changing instructional hours were prominent issues at Wednesday night's Eugene School Board meeting. One of the petitions to delay the start of school due to the... Read more

