Your Eugene lifestyle news

Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 4 days ago

(EUGENE, OR) Life in Eugene has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Eugene / kezi.com

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Eugene Costco

EUGENE, Ore. -- Health officials are investigating a large COVID-19 outbreak tied to Costco on Chad Drive. A total of 21 people have contracted the virus as part of the outbreak, according to Jason Davis with Lane County Public Health. The most recent onset of symptoms for anyone involved in the outbreak was Aug. 13. Read more

avatar

How exactly do y’all narrow this down from this one location in all of Eugene😂😂😂😂

8 likes 4 replies

avatar

red necks going around town saying they are vaccinated walking around without masks spreading it .

6 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

Lane County / klcc.org

Petition Calls For Delay In School Start Amid Delta Surge in Lane County

Some parents of Eugene 4J students are asking the district to postpone the first day of school as the Delta variant surges through Lane County. A petition is circulating to push for the delay. The petition states that this is the worst time in the pandemic so far. It asks... Read more

avatar

I don't think they need to delay school starting but I believe that its safer for them right now for the kids to do online learning again till the delta variant goes to a moderate level and stays there for 2 weeks and doesn't rise back up again as delaying school only puts there education in jeopardy and you don't want to do that so do the online option so the kids can start learning I know it may be hard for some kids but I safer and safety comes first if you ask me .

avatar

You were offered am option to continue with online classes. This is about parents wanting to continue doing nothing! Sorry, but eventually we'll ALL have to get back to the hustle of everyday life

Eugene / registerguard.com

Eugene 4J School District parents petition to delay start of school year

Health concerns over returning to in-person school — which included two petitions being submitted by parents regarding coronavirus concerns — and a discussion about changing instructional hours were prominent issues at Wednesday night's Eugene School Board meeting. One of the petitions to delay the start of school due to the... Read more

avatar

Home-School instead...don't allow your Child to be taught What to think, instead teach them How to think. Just a bonus that you take money away from the Indoctrination 'School' at the same time.

3 likes

avatar

nobody is talking about the bussing issues. No social distancing when students are 2 or even 3 to a seat!

2 likes

Eugene / nbc16.com

Vaccine requirements at Autzen Stadium have some worried about concession workers

EUGENE, Ore. — After a long 22 months, Ducks fans head back to Autzen Stadium this Saturday, but they can only get in if they have a negative COVID test or the vaccine. Concession stand workers are actually considered contractors, and the event regulations for a vaccine or negative test are for attendees only. Read more

avatar

Unvaccinated concession workers put attendees at risk of breakthrough infections. Workers should also be required to be vaccinated.

1 like 2 dislikes 2 replies

avatar

With the numbers rising the way they are in our state does it make sense to have large gatherings like this?

2 likes 1 dislike

Eugene Voice

Eugene Voice

Eugene, OR
192
Followers
446
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

