Brownsville, TX

Trending local sports in Brownsville

Posted by 
Brownsville News Watch
Brownsville News Watch
 4 days ago

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Brownsville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Brownsville sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Brownsville

New law offers sports program for students with special needs

New law offers sports program for students with special needs

https://www.krgv.com/news/new-law-named-after-brownsville-student Read more

Brownsville

Brownsville Sports Zone Basketball Clinic f/ Head Coach Rob Phelps

Brownsville Sports Zone Basketball Clinic f/ Head Coach Rob Phelps

Brownsville Sports Zone Basketball Clinic f/ Head Coach Rob Phelps Basketball Clinic Read more

Brownsville

Brownsville man led push for new adaptive athletics law

Brownsville man led push for new adaptive athletics law

BROWNSVILLE — The Brownsville school district celebrated the enactment Wednesday of Zariah’s Law, legislation that requires the University Interscholastic League to provide students with disabilities greater access to competitive team sports. The law elevates adaptive athletics to a level comparable with regular UIL athletics. It instructs the UIL to create... Read more

Brownsville

Hanna uses thrilling comeback to defeat Sharyland High

Hanna uses thrilling comeback to defeat Sharyland High

It was a tale of two halves for the Brownsville Hanna Golden Eagles under the hot Texas sun Saturday at Sams Memorial Stadium. During the first half, Hanna’s defense struggled to contain the Sharyland High, and the offense sputtered. In the second, the Eagles (1-1) came roaring back, scoring 30 points to earn a thrilling 37-26 victory over the Rattlers (1-1). Read more

ABOUT

With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

