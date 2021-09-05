Sports wrap: Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Gainesville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Grantham, Mullen break down prep for Taggart, Owls GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida will take on Florida Atlantic in the season opener on Saturday night in the Swamp, but the Owls might not be quite the pushover you'd expect from a Group of 5 conference team taking on an SEC squad. The two programs have met three times in...

The Opening Kickoff (Part IV): End Zone Party Boyz, They Said It, They Wrote It GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Xzavier Henderson played in all but one game as a freshman last season, but catches were difficult to come by. You may remember why: tight end Kyle Pitts and receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes. With those three around, Henderson was a secondary receiver who finished with...

You Can Get Vaccinated At The Swamp Just Before Florida's Football Game on Saturday UF Health and the Florida Gators' athletic department are offering football fans a chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before Saturday's game against Florida Atlantic University. The new delta variant of COVID-19 surfaced just as mask mandates were dropping in popularity and prevalence across Florida this summer. Gov. Ron DeSantis'...

