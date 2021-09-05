CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

Sports wrap: Gainesville

Posted by 
Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 4 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Gainesville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Gainesville / 247sports.com

Grantham, Mullen break down prep for Taggart, Owls

Grantham, Mullen break down prep for Taggart, Owls

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida will take on Florida Atlantic in the season opener on Saturday night in the Swamp, but the Owls might not be quite the pushover you'd expect from a Group of 5 conference team taking on an SEC squad. The two programs have met three times in... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Gainesville / allfans.co

The Opening Kickoff (Part IV): End Zone Party Boyz, They Said It, They Wrote It

The Opening Kickoff (Part IV): End Zone Party Boyz, They Said It, They Wrote It

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Xzavier Henderson played in all but one game as a freshman last season, but catches were difficult to come by. You may remember why: tight end Kyle Pitts and receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes. With those three around, Henderson was a secondary receiver who finished with... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Florida / wuft.org

You Can Get Vaccinated At The Swamp Just Before Florida’s Football Game on Saturday

You Can Get Vaccinated At The Swamp Just Before Florida’s Football Game on Saturday

UF Health and the Florida Gators’ athletic department are offering football fans a chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before Saturday’s game against Florida Atlantic University. The new delta variant of COVID-19 surfaced just as mask mandates were dropping in popularity and prevalence across Florida this summer. Gov. Ron DeSantis’... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Florida / wcjb.com

Gator soccer team falls to No. 1 FSU, 5-2

Gator soccer team falls to No. 1 FSU, 5-2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -New UF soccer head coach Tony Amato will certainly recall his first matchup against Florida State, and it won’t be full of pleasant memories. After scoring an early Gator goal, the rest of Thursday’s matchup was all Seminoles. Top-ranked FSU routed Florida, 5-2 to keep the Gators (0-4-1) winless in Amato’s first season in Gainesville. FSU improves to 5-0 overall. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville, FL
293
Followers
476
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy