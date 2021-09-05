Top Chattanooga sports news

This week's Chattanooga-area high school football previews

BRADLEY CENTRAL BEARS (2-0) at CLEVELAND BLUE RAIDERS (2-0) One of the area's most heated rivalries is now also a Region 2-6A matchup, which means more than just county bragging rights are weighing on the outcome this year. The Bears are riding a six-game winning streak in the series, but two of those (37-35 in 2019 and 27-21 in 2017) came down to the final possession. This is as talented as the Blue Raiders have been in some time, and after impressive wins over Red Bank and McMinn County, confidence is high around the program, which is just outside of a top-10 state ranking. While the offense — highlighted by quarterback Drew Lambert's 298 passing yards, Destun Thomas' 204 receiving yards and Tetoe Boyd's average of 6.7 yards per carry — has no shortage of big-play threats, the defense has been equally impressive. As for sixth-ranked Bradley Central, the Bears already have one win over a Bradley County rival with last week's impressive 24-10 handling of Walker Valley on the road. In that game, the Bears allowed just 34 yards on 33 rushing attempts and collected six sacks. Offensively, with quarterback Aiden McClary slowed by an injury, sophomore running back Jackson Wilson ran for 144 of his 177 yards in the second half and totaled three touchdowns.