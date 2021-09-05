Top Chattanooga sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga Voice
 4 days ago

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Chattanooga sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Chattanooga / wrcbtv.com

No. 18 Chattanooga Mocs fall late in opener to No. 20 Austin Peay, 30-20

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Draylen Ellis threw for 325 yards and four scores to four different receivers and Austin Peay beat Chattanooga 30-20 in the season opener for both teams. Chattanooga entered as the preseason 18th-ranked team in the FCS and Austin Peay No. 20. Ellis found a diving Drae... Read more

Chattanooga / timesfreepress.com

This week's Chattanooga-area high school football previews

BRADLEY CENTRAL BEARS (2-0) at CLEVELAND BLUE RAIDERS (2-0) One of the area's most heated rivalries is now also a Region 2-6A matchup, which means more than just county bragging rights are weighing on the outcome this year. The Bears are riding a six-game winning streak in the series, but two of those (37-35 in 2019 and 27-21 in 2017) came down to the final possession. This is as talented as the Blue Raiders have been in some time, and after impressive wins over Red Bank and McMinn County, confidence is high around the program, which is just outside of a top-10 state ranking. While the offense — highlighted by quarterback Drew Lambert's 298 passing yards, Destun Thomas' 204 receiving yards and Tetoe Boyd's average of 6.7 yards per carry — has no shortage of big-play threats, the defense has been equally impressive. As for sixth-ranked Bradley Central, the Bears already have one win over a Bradley County rival with last week's impressive 24-10 handling of Walker Valley on the road. In that game, the Bears allowed just 34 yards on 33 rushing attempts and collected six sacks. Offensively, with quarterback Aiden McClary slowed by an injury, sophomore running back Jackson Wilson ran for 144 of his 177 yards in the second half and totaled three touchdowns. Read more

Chattanooga / thehdroom.com

Austin Peay vs Chattanooga Football Live Stream: Watch Online

The evenly matched Austin Peay Governors and Chattanooga Mocs football teams begin their 2021 football seasons against one another. How even are these teams? The Mocs are favored by only a single point at home. The kickoff start time for Chattanooga vs Austin Peay is 7:30 pm ET / 4:30... Read more

Chattanooga / timesfreepress.com

Offense flat as Mocs drop season opener to Austin Peay

Offense flat as Mocs drop season opener to Austin Peay

With a chance at a Southern Conference championship within its grasp just six months ago, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga chose to walk away from the Football Championship Subdivision's protracted 2020-21 schedule — which resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic — and focus on the next season. That choice immediately... Read more

