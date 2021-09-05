CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Greenville

Greenville Voice
 4 days ago

(GREENVILLE, SC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Greenville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Greenville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Greenville

Three kittens get loving homes after three-hour rescue along Swamp Rabbit Trail

Three kittens get loving homes after three-hour rescue along Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A three-hour rescue had a happy ending along the Swamp Rabbit Trail. A family visiting the Swamp Rabbit Café noticed some kittens trapped under rocks near the restaurant. Employees at the café watched for a few days to see if a mother cat came around and when... Read more

Greenville

Prisma doctors say hospitals near capacity, plead with public to take precautions during holiday weekend

Prisma doctors say hospitals near capacity, plead with public to take precautions during holiday weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Prisma Health doctors giving another update Friday on hospital capacity. They say hospital staff are exhausted and running out of room for COVID-19 patients. Doctors say their concerns have worsened over the past week and ahead of the holiday weekend. They say patients with coronavirus are coming in faster than they can get patients out. Read more

Greenville

Upstate mom plaintiff in ACLU lawsuit suing state for ban on school mask mandates, shares frustration & plans to keep fighting

Upstate mom plaintiff in ACLU lawsuit suing state for ban on school mask mandates, shares frustration & plans to keep fighting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate mom is going to costly measures to keep her son safe in the classroom. He has asthma and also has been battling a rare disorder. She’s a part of the American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit against South Carolina alleging a ban on masks in public schools, excludes vulnerable students, like her son. Read more

Greenville

Pandemic leads to need for more X-ray techs

Pandemic leads to need for more X-ray techs

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Officials at Greenville Technical College said there's a greater need for people with the skills to take X-rays. They're called Radiologic Technologists or "Rad Techs." They do MRI, CT and ultrasound scans, and they take chest X-rays on patients with COVID-19. If a patient has to be placed on a ventilator, an X-ray is needed to check the ventilator's placement. Read more

