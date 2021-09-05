What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Greenville

(GREENVILLE, SC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Greenville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Three kittens get loving homes after three-hour rescue along Swamp Rabbit Trail GREENVILLE, S.C. — A three-hour rescue had a happy ending along the Swamp Rabbit Trail. A family visiting the Swamp Rabbit Café noticed some kittens trapped under rocks near the restaurant. Employees at the café watched for a few days to see if a mother cat came around and when... Read more

Prisma doctors say hospitals near capacity, plead with public to take precautions during holiday weekend GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Prisma Health doctors giving another update Friday on hospital capacity. They say hospital staff are exhausted and running out of room for COVID-19 patients. Doctors say their concerns have worsened over the past week and ahead of the holiday weekend. They say patients with coronavirus are coming in faster than they can get patients out. Read more

Upstate mom plaintiff in ACLU lawsuit suing state for ban on school mask mandates, shares frustration & plans to keep fighting GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate mom is going to costly measures to keep her son safe in the classroom. He has asthma and also has been battling a rare disorder. She’s a part of the American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit against South Carolina alleging a ban on masks in public schools, excludes vulnerable students, like her son. Read more

