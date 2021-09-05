Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Augusta
Local family feels impact as COVID cases rise in children
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local doctors say they’re concerned for the fall as the delta variant continues to spread in our schools. On Wednesday, Children’s Hospital of Georgia confirmed our area’s first pediatric death from COVID. We’re still waiting for more details about that case, like the child’s age, to be released. Read more
It's NOT COVID!!! It's RSV!!! And children are getting it from the vaxxed. Because the masses have accepted vaccinations as preventive medicine for decades, most would reject the possibility that a vaccine could be used as a bioweapon against them. Nonetheless, strong evidence of a global “coup” is piling up as more and more citizens become alarmed that this pandemic is less about health and safety, and more about the restructuring and destruction of our laws, economy, civil rights, and freedoms—everything that occurs during an enemy takeover, and not during a pandemic. And with no enforced treaty to protect civilians against biological weapons of mass destruction, silent warfare against all of humanity becomes today’s reality.
This story proves that covid is not deadly or dangerous in children. They are testing like crazy and the tests are not reliable. People need to use critical thinking here and stop believing every little thing they see or hear online/tv....
Georgia hits COVID-19 high as Augusta hospitals break overall records
Augusta is nearing its peak of COVID-19 patients set in January even as some Augusta hospitals broke records for the total number of patients in the hospital, officials said Thursday. The difference with this surge is there are fewer people to care for them, they said. Georgia saw a record... Read more
Hispanic Heritage Outdoor Event Hosted by SCDNR and NWTF
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hispanic Heritage Month begins September 15th and ends October 15th. To help get more diverse groups involved in the outdoors, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be hosting an event September 18th. Picking up hunting or fishing as a new hobby can be... Read more
I-TEAM: Tracking medical staff vaccination rates in our local hospitals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-Team is getting a clearer picture of what percentage of medical staff are vaccinated in our largest hospitals. At Augusta University Health, which includes the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, 62 percent of the entire health system overall is vaccinated as of a few days ago. But 96 percent of physicians, residents and advanced practice practitioners are fully vaccinated. Read more