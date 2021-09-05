CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Augusta

Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 4 days ago

(AUGUSTA, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Augusta, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Augusta area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Augusta / wrdw.com

Local family feels impact as COVID cases rise in children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local doctors say they’re concerned for the fall as the delta variant continues to spread in our schools. On Wednesday, Children’s Hospital of Georgia confirmed our area’s first pediatric death from COVID. We’re still waiting for more details about that case, like the child’s age, to be released. Read more

It's NOT COVID!!! It's RSV!!! And children are getting it from the vaxxed. Because the masses have accepted vaccinations as preventive medicine for decades, most would reject the possibility that a vaccine could be used as a bioweapon against them. Nonetheless, strong evidence of a global “coup” is piling up as more and more citizens become alarmed that this pandemic is less about health and safety, and more about the restructuring and destruction of our laws, economy, civil rights, and freedoms—everything that occurs during an enemy takeover, and not during a pandemic. And with no enforced treaty to protect civilians against biological weapons of mass destruction, silent warfare against all of humanity becomes today’s reality.

This story proves that covid is not deadly or dangerous in children. They are testing like crazy and the tests are not reliable. People need to use critical thinking here and stop believing every little thing they see or hear online/tv....

Georgia / augustachronicle.com

Georgia hits COVID-19 high as Augusta hospitals break overall records

Augusta is nearing its peak of COVID-19 patients set in January even as some Augusta hospitals broke records for the total number of patients in the hospital, officials said Thursday. The difference with this surge is there are fewer people to care for them, they said. Georgia saw a record... Read more

Augusta / wrdw.com

Hispanic Heritage Outdoor Event Hosted by SCDNR and NWTF

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hispanic Heritage Month begins September 15th and ends October 15th. To help get more diverse groups involved in the outdoors, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be hosting an event September 18th. Picking up hunting or fishing as a new hobby can be... Read more

Augusta / wrdw.com

I-TEAM: Tracking medical staff vaccination rates in our local hospitals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-Team is getting a clearer picture of what percentage of medical staff are vaccinated in our largest hospitals. At Augusta University Health, which includes the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, 62 percent of the entire health system overall is vaccinated as of a few days ago. But 96 percent of physicians, residents and advanced practice practitioners are fully vaccinated. Read more

#Ga
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

