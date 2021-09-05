Trending lifestyle headlines in Ocala

(OCALA, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Ocala, from fashion updates to viral videos.

COVID-19: Many Ocala/Marion pastors, funeral home directors halt indoor memorial services A group of 27 Black pastors and six funeral home directors have signed a moratorium against holding funeral and memorial services indoors for the rest of the year to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Bishop J. David Stockton III, the spiritual leader of Greater New Hope Church and local... Read more

Marion County Pets: Abigail, Katerina, and Velma OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes. First, we have Abigail who is 3-months-old. She is a puuurfect mix of friendly and feisty. Next is Katerina. She is a mixed breed pedigree. She is an... Read more

COVID-19 cases fall slightly in Marion After several weeks of steep increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in Marion County, cases finally fell this week, according to state data released on Friday. Despite the drop, new weekly cases still reached 3,052 between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2. The number of new cases was down 176 from the previous week. The county’s positivity rate and cases per 100,00 dropped as well. The positivity rate went from 25% to 23.7%, and the cases per 100,000 from 866.6 to 819.4, according to the Florida Department of Health. Read more

