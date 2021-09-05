CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocala, FL

Trending lifestyle headlines in Ocala

Posted by 
Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 4 days ago

(OCALA, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Ocala, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Marion County / ocala.com

COVID-19: Many Ocala/Marion pastors, funeral home directors halt indoor memorial services

COVID-19: Many Ocala/Marion pastors, funeral home directors halt indoor memorial services

A group of 27 Black pastors and six funeral home directors have signed a moratorium against holding funeral and memorial services indoors for the rest of the year to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Bishop J. David Stockton III, the spiritual leader of Greater New Hope Church and local... Read more

Comments
avatar

These aren't the measures we need right now. Allow these friends and families to collect to grieve and share their loss among other things.

5 likes 1 reply

avatar

I understand why they are doing it. Sanitizing after all is done can be one very costly. They have rooms for grieving families with plush furniture. Bathrooms for everyone. Curtains, carpet, I could go on and on. They crate areas that are warm and peaceful.What I don't understand is all these events Marion county is holding for social gathering! Now it's a chill cook off. They are encouraging social gathering and then yell that Covid is on the rise. You can't have it both ways

3 likes

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Marion County / wcjb.com

Marion County Pets: Abigail, Katerina, and Velma

Marion County Pets: Abigail, Katerina, and Velma

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes. First, we have Abigail who is 3-months-old. She is a puuurfect mix of friendly and feisty. Next is Katerina. She is a mixed breed pedigree. She is an... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Marion County / ocalagazette.com

COVID-19 cases fall slightly in Marion

COVID-19 cases fall slightly in Marion

After several weeks of steep increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in Marion County, cases finally fell this week, according to state data released on Friday. Despite the drop, new weekly cases still reached 3,052 between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2. The number of new cases was down 176 from the previous week. The county’s positivity rate and cases per 100,00 dropped as well. The positivity rate went from 25% to 23.7%, and the cases per 100,000 from 866.6 to 819.4, according to the Florida Department of Health. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Ocala / ocalastyle.com

Healthy Aging & Purposeful Living: Millennium Physician Group

Healthy Aging & Purposeful Living: Millennium Physician Group

In honor of National Healthy Aging Month, we reached out to local businesses that focus on the positive aspects of growing older and specialize in helping you continue to live your best life. Millennium Physician Group | Dantuluri P. Raju, M.D. Older, Wiser and Healthier: Keys to Aging Gracefully. Americans... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ocala Updates

Ocala Updates

Ocala, FL
432
Followers
472
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ocala Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocala, FL
Lifestyle
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy