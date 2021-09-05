What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Des Moines
Man dies in Des Moines hospital after staff can't find ICU room in Nebraska
DES MOINES, Iowa (KETV) — Mark McConnaughey was a guy you could count on for anything, according to his long-time friend and doctor Mike Zaruba. "If someone was in need, he would drop whatever he was doing, even if he needed to get what he was doing done, and come help," Zaruba said. Read more
that's strange cause the er got me right in must not have been in lincoln and I know multiple people that get in so begs the question of news integrity
ya cause all the nurses are quiting cause there tired of this fake plandemic. plenty of beds but no staff.
Democrats Urge Reynolds to Allow Local Schools to Decide Mask Policies
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats continue to urge Governor Kim Reynolds to let local school districts with rising COVID cases require face coverings to try to stop the spread of the virus. Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Iowa City said, “If we learned anything about the fight against COVIDd-19, it’s that one-size-fits-all policies don’t work.” The latest numbers show Iowans under age 18 account for 22 percent of the cases confirmed in the past week. Reynolds said the law she signed in May forbids mask mandates in schools — so parents decide whether their child wears a mask at school. The Republican governor said “It is a law that elected officials that are elected by Iowans and constituents across this state listened to the people that they represent, passed a bill, sent it to my desk and it was signed into law.” Read more
Grandson tested positive. Only one to wear a mask. He protected them but no one protected him! Really should take the time to resesrch this subject and learn how it works. Now he has exposed his whole class! Never had a problem last year with masks in place. He said I wasn't sick one time last winter and out of school for at least 10 days. Nins dsys into school and out ten.
here's a concept why don't we leave it up to the parent to decide? you don't want to have the government in your body as far as abortions go but you're willing to force the parents and or the children to wear a mask?
Weight Loss in Des Moines- Dr. Vince Hassel
UnityPoint doctors detail frustration, exhaustion of treating COVID-19 as Iowa runs out of ICU beds
DES MOINES, Iowa — The coronavirus delta variant has become a challenge for Iowa’s health care workers, as patients are quickly filling up the state’s intensive care units. “I am frustrated in the feeling of being so helpless in helping people I can normally help,” said Dr. Lance VanGundy, who... Read more
When the vaccinated are just as sick and spreading it just as much as the non-vaccinated, how can these "doctors" continue to push a false narrative? We do have access to the stats. Shame on you, Unity Point doctors!!
I had to wait that long to get in and I had a broken foot in 5 places. So they're just as busy now as they were 5 yrs ago. Just saying.
