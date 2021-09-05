CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxnard, CA

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Oxnard

Posted by 
Oxnard Daily
Oxnard Daily
 4 days ago

(OXNARD, CA) Life in Oxnard has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Ventura County / thecamarilloacorn.com

Student safety goal of vaccine mandate

Student safety goal of vaccine mandate

The Ventura County Community College District board of trustees issued a vaccine mandate Aug. 11. Unless exempt, all students and staff at Moorpark, Oxnard and Ventura colleges who participate in person in any on- or off-site service will need a COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 15. The Acorn spoke with district... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies

avatar

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Oxnard / foodbeast.com

Loaded Waffle Sticks Are A Childhood Dream Fulfilled For This Entrepreneur

Loaded Waffle Sticks Are A Childhood Dream Fulfilled For This Entrepreneur

For Francisco Lara of Oxnard, California, the dream of opening up his own sweets shop started when he was a kid looking up to his aunt who was known for serving her own desserts to Mexican celebrities. The complexities that came with life during the pandemic last year found Lara pivoting from finding a job in a tough market to actually taking the steps to make his childhood dream come true. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Ventura County / thecamarilloacorn.com

Student safety goal of vaccine mandate

Student safety goal of vaccine mandate

The Ventura County Community College District board of trustees issued a vaccine mandate Aug. 11. Unless exempt, all students and staff at Moorpark, Oxnard and Ventura colleges who participate in person in any on- or off-site service will need a COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 15. The Acorn spoke with district... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Oxnard Daily

Oxnard Daily

Oxnard, CA
471
Followers
429
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Oxnard, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Oxnard, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy