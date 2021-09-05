CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Fayetteville

Posted by 
Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 4 days ago

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Life in Fayetteville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Fayetteville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Fayetteville

‘God is good. So is that doggone vaccine’: WRAL’s Gilbert Baez leaving hospital

WRAL TV reporter Gilbert Baez, hospitalized more than a week ago with COVID-19, is going home. Baez let everyone know of his pending discharge from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville through a Facebook Live video just before noon on Friday. Baez, who is fully vaccinated, was admitted to... Read more

Glad he is ok. WRAL should do a story on Kamalla packing covid variant infected river waders into NC. We need to do things to slow the variants

6 likes 1 dislike 4 replies

My son is 36 yrs old. Got sick with covid with pneumonia and cape fear valley had him sitting in the lobby for 10 hours without ever seeing a doctor. That hospital has got sorry. He went to hoke hospital and they took him in and a couple hours later he was in a bed getting treatment.

2 likes 4 replies

Fayetteville

After bout with COVID, pnuemonia, Gilbert Baez is going home!

WRAL Fayetteville reporter Gilbert Baez spent 9 days in the hospital and is looking forward to further recovery in his own chair. Read more

Fayetteville

Pfizer Vaccine Clinic to be held at FTCC on Tuesday, Sept. 7

Anyone who received their first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at FTCC on Aug. 17. They can get their second shot on Sept. 7, right on time!. Anyone who wants to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Sept. 7. FTCC doesn’t have a follow-up vaccine clinic currently planned but vaccines are available at many easily accessible locations in the area. Read more

Fayetteville

COVID pushes classes remote, cancels football games within Cumberland County Schools district

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Students are back to online learning just weeks after starting in-person learning again at one school in Cumberland County. Beaver Dam Elementary School will be entirely remote through at least the end of next week as too many teachers are sick with COVID-19. The Cumberland County... Read more

funny only the schools with democrats for principles ended sports and classes so they could stay home and get paid.

1 like 1 dislike 1 reply

of course jack britt will cancel football they are 0 and 2 and they can barely score the ball !!!!! they needed more. practice time !!!!

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

