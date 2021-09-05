Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Fayetteville

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Life in Fayetteville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

‘God is good. So is that doggone vaccine’: WRAL’s Gilbert Baez leaving hospital WRAL TV reporter Gilbert Baez, hospitalized more than a week ago with COVID-19, is going home. Baez let everyone know of his pending discharge from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville through a Facebook Live video just before noon on Friday. Baez, who is fully vaccinated, was admitted to... Read more

After bout with COVID, pnuemonia, Gilbert Baez is going home! WRAL Fayetteville reporter Gilbert Baez spent 9 days in the hospital and is looking forward to further recovery in his own chair. Read more

Pfizer Vaccine Clinic to be held at FTCC on Tuesday, Sept. 7 Anyone who received their first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at FTCC on Aug. 17. They can get their second shot on Sept. 7, right on time!. Anyone who wants to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Sept. 7. FTCC doesn’t have a follow-up vaccine clinic currently planned but vaccines are available at many easily accessible locations in the area. Read more

