Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Fayetteville

‘God is good. So is that doggone vaccine’: WRAL’s Gilbert Baez leaving hospital
WRAL TV reporter Gilbert Baez, hospitalized more than a week ago with COVID-19, is going home. Baez let everyone know of his pending discharge from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville through a Facebook Live video just before noon on Friday. Baez, who is fully vaccinated, was admitted to... Read more
Glad he is ok. WRAL should do a story on Kamalla packing covid variant infected river waders into NC. We need to do things to slow the variants
My son is 36 yrs old. Got sick with covid with pneumonia and cape fear valley had him sitting in the lobby for 10 hours without ever seeing a doctor. That hospital has got sorry. He went to hoke hospital and they took him in and a couple hours later he was in a bed getting treatment.
Pfizer Vaccine Clinic to be held at FTCC on Tuesday, Sept. 7
Anyone who received their first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at FTCC on Aug. 17. They can get their second shot on Sept. 7, right on time!. Anyone who wants to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Sept. 7. FTCC doesn’t have a follow-up vaccine clinic currently planned but vaccines are available at many easily accessible locations in the area. Read more
COVID pushes classes remote, cancels football games within Cumberland County Schools district
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Students are back to online learning just weeks after starting in-person learning again at one school in Cumberland County. Beaver Dam Elementary School will be entirely remote through at least the end of next week as too many teachers are sick with COVID-19. The Cumberland County... Read more
funny only the schools with democrats for principles ended sports and classes so they could stay home and get paid.
of course jack britt will cancel football they are 0 and 2 and they can barely score the ball !!!!! they needed more. practice time !!!!