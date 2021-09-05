CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery sports lineup: What’s trending

Posted by 
Montgomery Daily
Montgomery Daily
 4 days ago

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Montgomery sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Alabama / hbcugameday.com

Tarvaris Jackson first Ring of Honor Inductee for ASU

Tarvaris Jackson first Ring of Honor Inductee for ASU

The late, great Alabama State quarterback Tarvaris Jackson is the first person inducted into the school's ring of honor The post Tarvaris Jackson first Ring of Honor Inductee for ASU appeared first on HBCU Gameday. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Alabama / wsfa.com

ASU season open to air on WSFA 12.2, Bounce TV

ASU season open to air on WSFA 12.2, Bounce TV

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornet football season opener will air on WSFA’s channel 12.2, Bounce TV. The game is set to take place Saturday against Miles College in Hornet Stadium. The homecoming game against the UAB Blazers will also air on Bounce TV. Below is a breakdown... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Alabama / wvtm13.com

KICK COVID: Alabama turns to college football to boost vaccinations

KICK COVID: Alabama turns to college football to boost vaccinations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama is trying to harness the state's love of college football to boost COVID-19 vaccinations. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Department of Public Health has partnered with Bruno Event Team to launch the KICK COVID, a statewide campaign aimed at promoting vaccinations and educating the public about vaccine efficacy by leveraging Alabamians' passion for college football. The campaign will offer vaccinations and testing in prominent locations at select home games for each FBS / FCS football program this fall. Each school will have a dedicated promotional campaign targeted to both fans and students. Student-athletes will be a significant part of the campaign messaging and promotion. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Opelika / oanow.com

Opelika football takes care of Sidney Lanier to open 2021 region action

Opelika football takes care of Sidney Lanier to open 2021 region action

The Opelika Bulldogs wore down Sidney Lanier over fourth quarters in a 24-7 victory on Thursday in Montgomery. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Montgomery Daily

Montgomery Daily

Montgomery, AL
351
Followers
473
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Government
Montgomery, AL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy