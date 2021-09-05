Montgomery sports lineup: What’s trending

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Montgomery sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Tarvaris Jackson first Ring of Honor Inductee for ASU The late, great Alabama State quarterback Tarvaris Jackson is the first person inducted into the school's ring of honor The post Tarvaris Jackson first Ring of Honor Inductee for ASU appeared first on HBCU Gameday. Read more

ASU season open to air on WSFA 12.2, Bounce TV MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornet football season opener will air on WSFA’s channel 12.2, Bounce TV. The game is set to take place Saturday against Miles College in Hornet Stadium. The homecoming game against the UAB Blazers will also air on Bounce TV. Below is a breakdown... Read more

KICK COVID: Alabama turns to college football to boost vaccinations MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama is trying to harness the state's love of college football to boost COVID-19 vaccinations. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Department of Public Health has partnered with Bruno Event Team to launch the KICK COVID, a statewide campaign aimed at promoting vaccinations and educating the public about vaccine efficacy by leveraging Alabamians' passion for college football. The campaign will offer vaccinations and testing in prominent locations at select home games for each FBS / FCS football program this fall. Each school will have a dedicated promotional campaign targeted to both fans and students. Student-athletes will be a significant part of the campaign messaging and promotion. Read more

