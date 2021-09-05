CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Boston

Posted by 
Boston Times
Boston Times
 4 days ago

(BOSTON, MA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Boston, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Boston area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Boston / boston25news.com

Rescue dog fatally shot in Dorchester backyard

Rescue dog fatally shot in Dorchester backyard

BOSTON — A Dorchester teen was arrested for fatally shooting a dog while apparently fleeing a shooting on a nearby street Sunday morning. Julia Roehrich and her 4-year-old rescue Comet were in their Devon Street backyard around 11 a.m., when they heard gunfire. As Roehrich called police, she heard the gate creak open, an expletive shouted and then one shot. Read more

Comments
avatar

RIP Comet you will be sorely missed, such a tragic story you did not deserve the injuries you sustained you were a beautiful soul. 😢😢😢

17 likes

avatar

Din do's Doing din do things. Shooting up the streets shooting up eachother shooting up kids birthday parties now a dog. It never ends. BLM.

8 likes 2 dislikes 2 replies

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Boston / youtube.com

Back-to-school and COVID-19: Answers for families

Back-to-school and COVID-19: Answers for families

Going back to school can be stressful enough for families, but the Delta variant has caused even more concern. We are here to help get you and your children understand all the facts this and other hot topics around COVID-19. Join Kristin Moffitt, MD and Erica Lee, PhD as they answer all your questions. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Boston / cbslocal.com

Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Total Nearly $700 Million For Weekend Drawings

Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Total Nearly $700 Million For Weekend Drawings

BOSTON (CBS) — Nearly $700 million is up for grabs in the Mega Millions and Powerball for the upcoming holiday weekend. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night is an estimated $323 million. For players who miss out on that, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is sitting at $367 million. The Mega Millions cash option is estimated to be $234.9 million; for the Powerball it’s $265.4 million. No one has hit the jackpot for either since the beginning of June. “The chance to win hundreds of millions of dollars generates extra excitement for both of these games and we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly,” Michael Sweeney, executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery, said in a statement. Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday. The Powerball has recently added a Monday night drawing, in addition to Wednesdays and Saturdays.   Read more

Comments
avatar

I dont care if I have to share with 10 or more people let me win

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Worcester / wbjournal.com

Historic Corner Lunch Diner sold to owner of former Boston deli

Historic Corner Lunch Diner sold to owner of former Boston deli

The Corner Lunch Diner on the corner of Lamartine and Lafayette Streets in Worcester will have a new owner, after it was sold for $250,000 to Joshua Plahm, the former owner of Boston-based Joshua’s Deli, according to the Worcester Registry of Deeds and a post on the deli’s Facebook page. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Boston Times

Boston Times

Boston, MA
145
Followers
490
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ma Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy