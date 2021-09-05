What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Boston

(BOSTON, MA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Boston, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Boston area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Rescue dog fatally shot in Dorchester backyard BOSTON — A Dorchester teen was arrested for fatally shooting a dog while apparently fleeing a shooting on a nearby street Sunday morning. Julia Roehrich and her 4-year-old rescue Comet were in their Devon Street backyard around 11 a.m., when they heard gunfire. As Roehrich called police, she heard the gate creak open, an expletive shouted and then one shot. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Back-to-school and COVID-19: Answers for families Going back to school can be stressful enough for families, but the Delta variant has caused even more concern. We are here to help get you and your children understand all the facts this and other hot topics around COVID-19. Join Kristin Moffitt, MD and Erica Lee, PhD as they answer all your questions. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Total Nearly $700 Million For Weekend Drawings BOSTON (CBS) — Nearly $700 million is up for grabs in the Mega Millions and Powerball for the upcoming holiday weekend. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night is an estimated $323 million. For players who miss out on that, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is sitting at $367 million. The Mega Millions cash option is estimated to be $234.9 million; for the Powerball it’s $265.4 million. No one has hit the jackpot for either since the beginning of June. “The chance to win hundreds of millions of dollars generates extra excitement for both of these games and we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly,” Michael Sweeney, executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery, said in a statement. Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday. The Powerball has recently added a Monday night drawing, in addition to Wednesdays and Saturdays. Read more

LATEST NEWS