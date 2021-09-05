Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Amarillo

(AMARILLO, TX) Amarillo-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

HS FOOTBALL: Big plays lift Amarillo High past Midland High AMARILLO – The Midland High football team won a whole lot of statistical battles over Amarillo High on Friday night at Dick Bivins Stadium. But not where it counted the most. The Bulldogs ran 53 more plays, had 20 more first downs and had over 100 yards total offense more... Read more

LOCAL PICK

On the Radar: This week's Panhandle area high school football games to watch Tascosa hits the road for the first time this season to take on Class 6A powerhouse Midland Legacy in a battle of the Rebels. Midland Legacy is coming off a huge 37-7 statement win over Amarillo High last Friday night at WT's Buffalo Stadium and will look to defeat another Amarillo program this week. Tascosa was victorious 40-21 over Abilene High last Friday night in a one-sided affair that took place at Dick Bivins Stadium. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Texas Panhandle high school football schedule, Week 2 Midland High at Amarillo High, 7 p.m. Palo Duro at Plainview, 7 p.m. Tascosa at Midland Legacy, 7 p.m. Burkburnett at Canyon, 7 p.m. Lubbock Estacado at Dumas, 7 p.m. Bushland at Hereford, 7 p.m. Dalhart at Pampa, 7 p.m. Class 3A. Iowa Park at Canadian, 7 p.m. Borger at... Read more

TOP VIEWED