Trending lifestyle headlines in Shreveport

60 puppies, dogs headed to new home with help of animal organizations SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the help of Paws 4 Life, North Shore Animal League America and other animal shelter organizers, 60 puppies and dogs will head to New York to meet their new families. If it wasn’t for the collaboration and help of these organizers, those animals would be... Read more

100 Realistic Life-Sized Dinosaurs Coming to Shreveport This Month The Shreveport Convention Center will be invaded by life-sized dinosaurs this month. Jurassic Quest is coming to Shreveport from September 17th through September 19th. The prehistoric experience will take over the Shreveport Convention Center. My nephew may not pronounce anything correctly but the boy sure knows all the different types... Read more

Ragweed Pollen High in Shreveport Is It Allergies or COVID-19? I think it is safe to say we are all at the point where we know someone who got COVID-19. I personally got it back a week before Christmas and was on the struggle bus for a couple of days. The day I tested positive for COVID-19 I remember telling my co-worker that my allergies had officially taken over any my "sinus infection" was past the point of tolerable. I said I needed to take an early lunch and go get some meds for my sinus infection, little did I know I would not return to work for a while. Read more

