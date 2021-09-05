CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Savannah

Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 4 days ago

(SAVANNAH, GA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Savannah area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Savannah / wsav.com

PODCAST Ep. 84: CFB preview, plus UGA and Clemson beat writers talk about Saturday’s massive matchup

(WSAV) – Last week was just an appetizer for this Saturday’s main course. The college football season may have officially kicked off last week, but the big dogs are about to take the field and we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about area college football teams! Read more

Savannah / wsav.com

Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 6, Week 3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Thursday Blitz Countdown crew is back for another episode! Week 2 is in the books and we are starting to get a better idea of what our area teams are made of. Here is this week’s rundown:. Recap a trio of Week 1 games (Benedictine... Read more

Savannah / youtube.com

Savannah High School vs. St. Joe Christian JV Varsity Womens' Volleyball

Read more

Savannah / wtoc.com

Savannah Bananas named 2021 CPL Organization of the Year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas just closed out their 2021 season, but they still have a lot to celebrate. The team was just named the 2021 CPL Organization of the Year. The Bananas announced the honor on their Twitter Thursday afternoon. Read more

With Savannah Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

