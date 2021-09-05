Sarasota sports digest: Top stories today

(SARASOTA, FL) Sarasota sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

PREP ROUNDUP: Lemon Bay boys golf team opens season with win TOP PLAYERS: Lemon Bay, Brent Walker 42, Jacob Storm 44, Christopher Hallman 45, Bryce Noll 45. NEXT: North Port and Charlotte at Lemon Bay Golf Club on Tuesday. TOP PLAYERS: Venice, Elizabeth Ireland 42, Hayli Snaer 45, Lilly Lapczynski 47 Jenna Stylos 47; Lemon Bay, Marie L'Abbe 50, Madison Hanson 54, Haley Gulsby 59, Saleen Massey 60.

Cardinal Mooney outlasts Venice in epic volleyball match The Cardinal Mooney Catholic High volleyball team scored the first nine points in the fifth set and went on to capture a 3-2 victory over host Venice High 25-18, 25-15, 19-25, 14-25, 15-8 Thursday night in a battle of two of the best area teams at the Teepee. The Cougars...

volleyball records win, loss (LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL) – The LRHS volleyball team wraped up the week with a win and a loss. On Thursday, Aug. 26 the Mustangs defeated Sarasota High School, 3-1. They played again on Tuesday, Aug. 31 against Venice High School but ended up losing 3-0. Tthe Mustangs hope to bounce...

