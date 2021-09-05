CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Sarasota Updates
Sarasota Updates
 4 days ago

(SARASOTA, FL) Sarasota sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Sarasota / heraldtribune.com

PREP ROUNDUP: Lemon Bay boys golf team opens season with win

PREP ROUNDUP: Lemon Bay boys golf team opens season with win

TOP PLAYERS: Lemon Bay, Brent Walker 42, Jacob Storm 44, Christopher Hallman 45, Bryce Noll 45. NEXT: North Port and Charlotte at Lemon Bay Golf Club on Tuesday. TOP PLAYERS: Venice, Elizabeth Ireland 42, Hayli Snaer 45, Lilly Lapczynski 47 Jenna Stylos 47; Lemon Bay, Marie L'Abbe 50, Madison Hanson 54, Haley Gulsby 59, Saleen Massey 60. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Venice / heraldtribune.com

Cardinal Mooney outlasts Venice in epic volleyball match

Cardinal Mooney outlasts Venice in epic volleyball match

The Cardinal Mooney Catholic High volleyball team scored the first nine points in the fifth set and went on to capture a 3-2 victory over host Venice High 25-18, 25-15, 19-25, 14-25, 15-8 Thursday night in a battle of two of the best area teams at the Teepee. The Cougars... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Sarasota / mustangsahead.com

volleyball records win, loss

volleyball records win, loss

(LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL) – The LRHS volleyball team wraped up the week with a win and a loss. On Thursday, Aug. 26 the Mustangs defeated Sarasota High School, 3-1. They played again on Tuesday, Aug. 31 against Venice High School but ended up losing 3-0. Tthe Mustangs hope to bounce... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
North Port / yoursun.com

Sarasota blows by North Port in shutout

Sarasota blows by North Port in shutout

NORTH PORT – Lance Trippel threw for six touchdowns, four to T.J. McKay as the Sarasota High School football team blew out North Port, 56-0, Friday night at the Preserve. The Sailors (2-0), scored all their touchdowns in the first half, with the first three going from Trippel to McKay to give Sarasota a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sarasota Updates

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota, FL
288
Followers
468
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sarasota Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Sarasota, FL
Sports
City
Sarasota, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy