Syracuse, NY

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Syracuse

Syracuse News Beat
 4 days ago

(SYRACUSE, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Syracuse, from fashion updates to viral videos.

New York / cnycentral.com

Weekly COVID-19 testing for all New York State teachers who are not vaccinated

Weekly COVID-19 testing for all New York State teachers who are not vaccinated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — All teachers in New York State will have to show proof of vaccination or they will have to take a weekly COVID-19 test. This rule means teachers who refuse the vaccine will need to find ways to prove they are COVID-19 negative every week. Thursday, Onondaga County... Read more

Comments
avatar

Teachers should be vaccinated or don't work in the school system. it's their only choice.

2 replies

avatar

Where's the nursing unions?? Weve been doing weekly swabs for months on end!! Suddenly it's not good enough? Stand up walk out!!

2 likes

Syracuse / syracuse.com

Manager at South Salina St. KFC reported stabbed in face with scissors

Manager at South Salina St. KFC reported stabbed in face with scissors

Syracuse, N.Y. — A manager at the KFC on South Salina Street was reported to be stabbed in the face with scissors Friday night, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The stabbing was reported just before 11 p.m. at 1524 South Salina St., according to dispatches. The restaurant closes... Read more

Comments
avatar

The NY state AG immediately announced a county wide scissor buy back as well as a new state cut and carry scissor permitting plan. Money raised from permitting fees will go to fund scissor vigils and basketball murials in all large crime ridden police defunded NY cities.

2 likes

avatar

This is crazy, everyday it's something negative happening. Why stab someone in the face, why.

Syracuse / news10.com

Syracuse man recounts 88-day battle with COVID that caused coma, months away from family

Syracuse man recounts 88-day battle with COVID that caused coma, months away from family

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jahquan Bey-Wright wasn’t feeling well in December 2020. He was having trouble breathing, so he went to the hospital. “I went into the hospital thinking I had the flu. I told my children I will be right back. They’ll give me antibiotics,” Bey-Wright said. He would... Read more

New York / ny.gov

Great Music and New Desserts Take The Latino Village to the Next Level at The 2021 New York State Fair

Great Music and New Desserts Take The Latino Village to the Next Level at The 2021 New York State Fair

One of the most heartfelt moments of the 2021 Great New York State Fair will play out at Latino Village, when a Hurricane Maria survivor performs with the bandmate who helped him build a new life in Syracuse. Latino Village, a festival of music, art, and food celebrating the many cultures of New York State, will take place on the Fair’s final three days, Sept. 3 - 6. Read more

Comments / 0

 

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

