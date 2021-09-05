What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Syracuse
Weekly COVID-19 testing for all New York State teachers who are not vaccinated
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — All teachers in New York State will have to show proof of vaccination or they will have to take a weekly COVID-19 test. This rule means teachers who refuse the vaccine will need to find ways to prove they are COVID-19 negative every week. Thursday, Onondaga County... Read more
Teachers should be vaccinated or don't work in the school system. it's their only choice.
Where's the nursing unions?? Weve been doing weekly swabs for months on end!! Suddenly it's not good enough? Stand up walk out!!
Manager at South Salina St. KFC reported stabbed in face with scissors
Syracuse, N.Y. — A manager at the KFC on South Salina Street was reported to be stabbed in the face with scissors Friday night, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The stabbing was reported just before 11 p.m. at 1524 South Salina St., according to dispatches. The restaurant closes... Read more
The NY state AG immediately announced a county wide scissor buy back as well as a new state cut and carry scissor permitting plan. Money raised from permitting fees will go to fund scissor vigils and basketball murials in all large crime ridden police defunded NY cities.
This is crazy, everyday it's something negative happening. Why stab someone in the face, why.
Syracuse man recounts 88-day battle with COVID that caused coma, months away from family
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jahquan Bey-Wright wasn’t feeling well in December 2020. He was having trouble breathing, so he went to the hospital. “I went into the hospital thinking I had the flu. I told my children I will be right back. They’ll give me antibiotics,” Bey-Wright said. He would... Read more
Great Music and New Desserts Take The Latino Village to the Next Level at The 2021 New York State Fair
One of the most heartfelt moments of the 2021 Great New York State Fair will play out at Latino Village, when a Hurricane Maria survivor performs with the bandmate who helped him build a new life in Syracuse. Latino Village, a festival of music, art, and food celebrating the many cultures of New York State, will take place on the Fair’s final three days, Sept. 3 - 6. Read more