CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Boise

Posted by 
Boise Dispatch
Boise Dispatch
 4 days ago

(BOISE, ID) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Boise, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Boise / ktvb.com

Micron requiring all U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Micron requiring all U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

The tech company based in Boise has set a deadline of November 15. Read more

Comments
avatar

It’s not about COVID. Hello? It’s about controlling!! America is not a freedom country anymore. It’s just the beginning of socialism then communism!! Hello??

10 likes 12 replies

avatar

Yeah for Micron we need more companies to do this so we can get back to normal

2 likes 2 dislikes 12 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Idaho / kiro7.com

Idaho hospitals nearly buckling in relentless COVID surge

Idaho hospitals nearly buckling in relentless COVID surge

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The intensive care rooms at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center are full, each a blinking jungle of tubes, wires and mechanical breathing machines. The patients nestled inside are a lot alike: All unvaccinated, mostly middle-aged, paralyzed and sedated, reliant on life support and locked in a silent struggle against COVID-19. But watch for a moment, and glimpses of who they were before the coronavirus become clear. Read more

Comments
avatar

FEAR TACTICS! THEY ARE NOT ! RESEARCH DR.TENPENNY, DR.PETER MCCULLOUGH, DR.JANE RUBY, DR. BHAKDI, DR. NORTHRUP..ALL WORLD RENOWNED DOCTORS WHO PROVE THE VACCINEZ ARE KILLING PEOPLE!! RESEARCH! AND FOR HELLS SAKES STOP BLAMING THE UNVACINATED WHO HAVE DONE RESEARCB ON THE EXPERIMENTAL SHOT!

6 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

avatar

I'm in Idaho. I see no "buckling". But WE are told nit to believe our lying eyes.

1 reply

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Boise / postregister.com

Treasure Valley hospitals overwhelmed by unvaccinated COVID patients

Treasure Valley hospitals overwhelmed by unvaccinated COVID patients

BOISE — Treasure Valley hospitals are overwhelmed by unvaccinated and very ill COVID-19 patients, and “patients are dying unnecessarily,” top doctors warned Thursday. “The folks I work with are heroic in their efforts, but we continue to lose people who didn’t have to die,” said Dr. Richard Augustus, chief medical officer for West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. “We continue to comfort families after a death that didn’t have to happen, and there is heartache and there is pain and there are folks who are suffering who don’t need to suffer. And we need to do our part to help.” Read more

Comments
avatar

If you are unvaccinated and able to get the vaccine bug refuse you should not be given medical care if you get sick from covid

1 like 1 dislike 7 replies

avatar

All the nurses and therapist etc.... that have been writing in, say it is related to shortages of staff. You can't open beds up without staff to care for those in that bed.....going to be far worse when so many are set to walk off their jobs because of the mandates.

8 likes 2 replies

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Boise / idahonews.com

Boise doctor: 'It's the most extreme health situation we've ever seen'

Boise doctor: 'It's the most extreme health situation we've ever seen'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Three local healthcare leaders have issued a grim warning. They’re concerned about the increase in COVID-19 cases, current staffing challenges, and the reality that they could soon have to make tough decisions about who gets what care. Health care leaders made it clear that the overwhelming... Read more

Comments
avatar

I received my shots in January and February. Ten days ago I developed all the signs of COVID. My test proved positive. It was a mild case, low grade fever for 2 gays, a mild cough felt like the flu.Seven days later back to normal. I have to think the shots did the job.

1 like

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Boise Dispatch

Boise Dispatch

Boise, ID
151
Followers
438
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boise Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy