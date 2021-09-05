Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Boise

(BOISE, ID) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Boise, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Micron requiring all U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 The tech company based in Boise has set a deadline of November 15. Read more

Idaho hospitals nearly buckling in relentless COVID surge BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The intensive care rooms at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center are full, each a blinking jungle of tubes, wires and mechanical breathing machines. The patients nestled inside are a lot alike: All unvaccinated, mostly middle-aged, paralyzed and sedated, reliant on life support and locked in a silent struggle against COVID-19. But watch for a moment, and glimpses of who they were before the coronavirus become clear. Read more

Treasure Valley hospitals overwhelmed by unvaccinated COVID patients BOISE — Treasure Valley hospitals are overwhelmed by unvaccinated and very ill COVID-19 patients, and “patients are dying unnecessarily,” top doctors warned Thursday. “The folks I work with are heroic in their efforts, but we continue to lose people who didn’t have to die,” said Dr. Richard Augustus, chief medical officer for West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. “We continue to comfort families after a death that didn’t have to happen, and there is heartache and there is pain and there are folks who are suffering who don’t need to suffer. And we need to do our part to help.” Read more

