Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Boise

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Micron requiring all U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19
The tech company based in Boise has set a deadline of November 15. Read more
Idaho hospitals nearly buckling in relentless COVID surge
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The intensive care rooms at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center are full, each a blinking jungle of tubes, wires and mechanical breathing machines. The patients nestled inside are a lot alike: All unvaccinated, mostly middle-aged, paralyzed and sedated, reliant on life support and locked in a silent struggle against COVID-19. But watch for a moment, and glimpses of who they were before the coronavirus become clear. Read more
Treasure Valley hospitals overwhelmed by unvaccinated COVID patients
BOISE — Treasure Valley hospitals are overwhelmed by unvaccinated and very ill COVID-19 patients, and “patients are dying unnecessarily,” top doctors warned Thursday. “The folks I work with are heroic in their efforts, but we continue to lose people who didn’t have to die,” said Dr. Richard Augustus, chief medical officer for West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. “We continue to comfort families after a death that didn’t have to happen, and there is heartache and there is pain and there are folks who are suffering who don’t need to suffer. And we need to do our part to help.” Read more
Boise doctor: 'It's the most extreme health situation we've ever seen'
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Three local healthcare leaders have issued a grim warning. They’re concerned about the increase in COVID-19 cases, current staffing challenges, and the reality that they could soon have to make tough decisions about who gets what care. Health care leaders made it clear that the overwhelming... Read more
