CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, FL

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Naples

Posted by 
Naples Bulletin
Naples Bulletin
 4 days ago

(NAPLES, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Naples / dailyfloridapress.com

Check out water lily contest hybrids at the Naples Botanical Gardens now

Check out water lily contest hybrids at the Naples Botanical Gardens now

Around the curve of Foster Succulent Garden, just look over the path and you will see it: nine vats with 26 water lily hybrids make up this year’s New Waterlily Competition. The International Waterlily & Water Gardening Society coordinates this annual competition, a first for growers from around the world. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Naples / marconews.com

‘Watts for Dinner’: BrickTop’s – Great service and a variety of dishes

‘Watts for Dinner’: BrickTop’s – Great service and a variety of dishes

Our next dining destination is BrickTop’s at Waterside Shops, Naples. BrickTop’s is a Nashville-based chain with nine locations (some are called the River House); all except St. Louis’ are in the South. It feels like a chain, but not in the way most chains do. Things got off to an... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Collier County / abc-7.com

Collier dog found hundreds of miles away after missing 5 years

Collier dog found hundreds of miles away after missing 5 years

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A stolen Collier County dog was found hundreds of miles away and reunited with his family. ‘Tupac’ first arrived at Humane Society Naples (HSN) as a puppy in 2015 and was adopted by a young family. Less than a year after being adopted, he was stolen... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Golden Gate / nbc-2.com

Rare baby albino raccoon caught on camera in Golden Gate Estates

Rare baby albino raccoon caught on camera in Golden Gate Estates

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla.– A rare sighting of an albino raccoon in Golden Gate Estates, just got even more exciting after a woman in southwest Golden Gate Estates caught two albino raccoons in her backyard on her trail camera. In May of last year, Claire Frances was on her back... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Naples Bulletin

Naples Bulletin

Naples, FL
313
Followers
461
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

With Naples Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy