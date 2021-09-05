Trending local sports in Lakeland

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Digest
 4 days ago

(LAKELAND, FL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Lakeland area.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Lakeland / newschief.com

Polk County high school football roundup: Lakeland dominates, Lake Gibson, Bartow fall

LAKELAND — Don'Ares Johnson rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns to lead Lakeland to a 37-0 victory over Bradenton Manatee on Friday night at Bryant Stadium. Johnson led a ground game that piled up 330 yards. He set the tone with a 15-yard touchdown run for Lakeland's first score then added the Dreadnaughts' last touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run. Read more

Polk County / theledger.com

Friday night Polk County high school football preview game capsules

Bradenton Manatee (0-1) at Lakeland (1-0) Outlook: Manatee lost to Gulliver Prep 20-7 last week. Manatee allowed 333 yards while managing 214 yards. Quarterback Jayse Berzowski threw for 134 yards but completed just 15 of 36 passes. Donares Johnson rushed for 124 awards and Zaire Davis rushed for 83 in the Dreadnaughts' win over Clearwater. Mason Martin passed for 224 yards. Lakeland beat Manatee in back-to-back years in '18 and '19 by a combined score of 81-14. Read more

Polk County / theledger.com

Prep picks: I'd rather be the '76 Bucs than the '20 Patriots

It wasn't a good way to relaunch Prep Picks. In the first week of of the season, the result was a 10-8 record. But for a play or two in a couple of games, it could have been a 12-6 record. And for the first week of the season when so much is unknown, Polk County teams got the benefit of the doubt in a couple of cases where I kind of knew my picks were a bit of a reach. Read more

Mulberry / theledger.com

'It's a game changer:' Mulberry excited about new turf football field

The year was 1955. Bill Haley was rocking around the clock, Cary Grant was making sure they didn't catch a thief, Duke Snider and Roy Campanella were leading the Brooklyn Dodgers to their first World Series win. And everyone liked Ike. And, oh yeah, here in Polk County, Mulberry's new... Read more

