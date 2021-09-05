CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Reno

Reno Voice
Reno Voice
 4 days ago

(RENO, NV) Life in Reno has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Reno area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Reno / mynews4.com

On Your Side: River Inn hit with cease and desist order

On Your Side: River Inn hit with cease and desist order

Reno, NEV — River Inn owner Lawrence McNutt is proud of what he's accomplished in the short time since he purchased the abandoned casino which is nestled along the Truckee River in west Reno. "We've put a lot of work into this place," he said. "It's much cleaner than it... Read more

Good luck Mr McNutt! I'm with you all the way. Looks like it could turn into something good. Red tape😩. Sorry😪🙏

I'm guessing everyone in the city running an air b&b are already properly licensed as a business?

Reno / thisisreno.com

Reno City Council to consider supporting ban on wildlife killing contests

Reno City Council to consider supporting ban on wildlife killing contests

The Reno City Council is expected next week to consider a resolution in support of a state ban on certain wildlife hunting contests. The resolution was proposed by Council members Naomi Duerr and Devon Reese. If passed, it will be transmitted to the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners, which voted 5-4 in March to take up a proposal to ban wildlife killing contests. Read more

Reno city council has more important things to concern themselves with—- bribery of members by Developers

how's this "contest" work??? by banning logging and forest management? burn their entire habitat to the ground?? the EPA and Sierra club won this competition hands down!!!

Washoe County / ktvn.com

Health District Upgrades Stage 1 Air Quality Emergency Episode to a Stage 2

Health District Upgrades Stage 1 Air Quality Emergency Episode to a Stage 2

The Washoe County Health District has upgraded the Stage 1 Air Quality Emergency Episode issued on Friday, Aug. 27, to a Stage 2 Emergency Episode. The air quality index (AQI) for the Reno-Sparks area is expected to be “Unhealthy” through the weekend. The Stage 1 Emergency Episode was upgraded to... Read more

Reno / foxreno.com

Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary to host Ales and Tails event

Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary to host Ales and Tails event

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary is hosting the Ales and Tales event this Saturday, September 4th. The 21+ only event will have local brews, activities and attendees can of course watch the animals in action. Tickets are $20 for adults and $19 for seniors. The event will be from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at 1265 Deerlodge Road in Reno. Read more

With Reno Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

