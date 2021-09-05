What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Reno
On Your Side: River Inn hit with cease and desist order
Reno, NEV — River Inn owner Lawrence McNutt is proud of what he's accomplished in the short time since he purchased the abandoned casino which is nestled along the Truckee River in west Reno. "We've put a lot of work into this place," he said. "It's much cleaner than it... Read more
Reno City Council to consider supporting ban on wildlife killing contests
The Reno City Council is expected next week to consider a resolution in support of a state ban on certain wildlife hunting contests. The resolution was proposed by Council members Naomi Duerr and Devon Reese. If passed, it will be transmitted to the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners, which voted 5-4 in March to take up a proposal to ban wildlife killing contests. Read more
Health District Upgrades Stage 1 Air Quality Emergency Episode to a Stage 2
The Washoe County Health District has upgraded the Stage 1 Air Quality Emergency Episode issued on Friday, Aug. 27, to a Stage 2 Emergency Episode. The air quality index (AQI) for the Reno-Sparks area is expected to be “Unhealthy” through the weekend. The Stage 1 Emergency Episode was upgraded to... Read more
Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary to host Ales and Tails event
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary is hosting the Ales and Tales event this Saturday, September 4th. The 21+ only event will have local brews, activities and attendees can of course watch the animals in action. Tickets are $20 for adults and $19 for seniors. The event will be from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at 1265 Deerlodge Road in Reno. Read more