Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Anchorage

Volleyball Drops Game One at Seawolf Invitational ANCHORAGE – It was a tough day in Anchorage for the Alaska Nanook volleyball team as they were swept in straight-sets by the AVCA's #18-ranked Central Missouri Jennies. This loss dropped the Nanooks to 2-3 on the season. Set one saw the Nanooks fall 17-25. Seven errors to the Jennies... Read more

Juneau Huskies get second half of 1-2 football punch this weekend The Juneau Huskies are getting Alaska high school football’s version of a 1-2 punch. The Huskies -- a co-op team that includes players from both of Juneau’s high schools -- faced the No. 2 team in the state last week, falling 49-23 to the West Eagles in Anchorage. Now, they... Read more

Seawolves rally past Eagles in 5-set thriller ANCHORAGE – The Alaska Anchorage volleyball team fought off three match points in the third set Thursday and used big offensive nights from pin hitters Eve Stephens and Lisa Jaunet to rally for a 22-25, 24-26, 28-26, 25-21, 15-8 comeback victory over Biola in the Seawolf Invitational at the Alaska Airlines Center. Read more

