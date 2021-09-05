CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, OR

The lineup: Sports news in Salem

Posted by 
Salem Daily
Salem Daily
 4 days ago

(SALEM, OR) Salem sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Salem / salemreporter.com

Tokyo dreams become reality for South Salem athlete

Tokyo dreams become reality for South Salem athlete

Annie Flood at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games (Instagram photo) After training for most of her senior year of high school, Annie Flood learned in July she’d been named an alternate for the U.S. women’s sitting volleyball team, and wouldn’t be going to Tokyo to compete in the Paralympic games. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Salem / corbanwarriors.com

CCC Preview – No. 7 Corban Volleyball Sets Sights on Conference Crown

CCC Preview – No. 7 Corban Volleyball Sets Sights on Conference Crown

SALEM, Ore. – Tomorrow marks the launch of Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) competition for the No. 7-ranked Corban University volleyball team. Last year, the Navy and Gold claimed the CCC Tournament Championship after finishing second in the CCC regular-season standings. Having returned virtually all of its young and talented roster from last season, head coach Kim McLain and company are ready to reach even higher heights this fall. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Salem / salemreporter.com

Tokyo dreams become reality for South Salem athlete

Tokyo dreams become reality for South Salem athlete

Annie Flood at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games (Instagram photo) After training for most of her senior year of high school, Annie Flood learned in July she’d been named an alternate for the U.S. women’s sitting volleyball team, and wouldn’t be going to Tokyo to compete in the Paralympic games. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Rainier / tdn.com

Football: Rainier shakes off slow start to beat Salem Academy

Football: Rainier shakes off slow start to beat Salem Academy

SALEM — The Rainier Columbians took some time to get things started in their opener against Salem Academy (Ore.) on Friday night, but Columbians picked up steam and rolled the Crusaders 46-7. Salem Academy was the first to break the goal line with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Rios to Chase Brown and give the Crusaders a 7-0 lead near the end of a quiet first quarter. But that lead would be Salem Academy’s only one of the night, and it wouldn’t last long. Read more

Comments / 0

Salem Daily

Salem Daily

Salem, OR
427
Followers
446
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salem Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Sports
Salem, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy