The lineup: Sports news in Salem

(SALEM, OR) Salem sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Tokyo dreams become reality for South Salem athlete Annie Flood at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games (Instagram photo) After training for most of her senior year of high school, Annie Flood learned in July she’d been named an alternate for the U.S. women’s sitting volleyball team, and wouldn’t be going to Tokyo to compete in the Paralympic games. Read more

TRENDING NOW

CCC Preview – No. 7 Corban Volleyball Sets Sights on Conference Crown SALEM, Ore. – Tomorrow marks the launch of Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) competition for the No. 7-ranked Corban University volleyball team. Last year, the Navy and Gold claimed the CCC Tournament Championship after finishing second in the CCC regular-season standings. Having returned virtually all of its young and talented roster from last season, head coach Kim McLain and company are ready to reach even higher heights this fall. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Tokyo dreams become reality for South Salem athlete Annie Flood at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games (Instagram photo) After training for most of her senior year of high school, Annie Flood learned in July she’d been named an alternate for the U.S. women’s sitting volleyball team, and wouldn’t be going to Tokyo to compete in the Paralympic games. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE