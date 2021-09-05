The lineup: Sports news in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) Lubbock sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Red Raider Podcast returns: Join the conversation on Texas Tech football, other sports The fall football season is closing in, which means the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal is rekindling its Red Raider Podcast to give our readership access to post-game interviews, one-on-one interviews and more. Check below for previous editions and don't forget to sign up on Apple Podcast or your favorite listening application. Also,... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Texas Tech adds Luke Siegel helmet decal LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech football team will honor Luke Siegel on its helmets this season. Tim Siegel shared on social media Friday a picture of the team’s helmet with a “LUK3” sticker on the back. Texas Tech is not the only college football team that will honor Siegel... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Chaps in Centennial State for Season Opener LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN (0-0) at. FORT LEWIS COLLEGE (0-0) Thursday, Sept. 2 – 4 p.m. CT. Lubbock Christian's 2021 scheduled features 17 total games. They will play at home nine times and on the road eight times, including this weekend's first two contests. LCU averaged 1.67 goals per game during the... Read more

TRENDING NOW