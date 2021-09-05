Trending lifestyle headlines in Pensacola
Gov. DeSantis rebukes vaccine passports: I don’t want ‘two classes of citizens’
'My philosophy is, as a Governor, my job is to protect your individual freedom.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis championed himself Friday as Florida’s defender against a “biomedical security state.”. Speaking to reporters in Pensacola, the Republican Governor mounted yet another offensive against vaccine passports. Florida will soon fine business, schools and... Read more
If he wants your individual freedom then why fine businesses whose rights are protected in our Constitution for the private sector?
Way to go Desantis! We Floridians Love you and love how you protect our freedom!!! If citizens want to wear a mask or get vaccinated so be it! It’s your own choice!!!
Biomedical security state seems to be one of his favorite phrases. He already has developed two classes of Floridians, dead and alive. He stoked the conflict between the vaccinated and unvaccinated for votes.
good the only thing I will show if someone asks for my papers is my middle finger.
Deathsantis is going to make sure he kills as many people as possible. He and the other Trump Republicans must be having a race of who can have the most Death in the United States. I Guess they believe the more people they kill, the less people will be able to vote against thier Mob Dictatorship in the future. Vote Blue 2022, 2024 . You can't even go to work, schools or businesses in these states and feel safe. Next they going to fine People who wear mask because their death rates will not be high enough. SMH
Gov. DeSantis discusses monoclonal antibody treatment in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update from Pensacola Friday morning, discussing primarily monoclonal antibody treatment centers across Florida being used to treat patients with COVID-19. Several people shared their success stories about receiving the monoclonal antibody treatments, despite having pre-existing conditions. DeSantis said the 21 centers across... Read more