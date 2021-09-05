Trending lifestyle headlines in Pensacola

(PENSACOLA, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Pensacola, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Gov. DeSantis rebukes vaccine passports: I don’t want ‘two classes of citizens’ 'My philosophy is, as a Governor, my job is to protect your individual freedom.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis championed himself Friday as Florida’s defender against a “biomedical security state.”. Speaking to reporters in Pensacola, the Republican Governor mounted yet another offensive against vaccine passports. Florida will soon fine business, schools and... Read more

DeSantis defends $5,000 fines on businesses that ask for vaccine proof PENSACOLA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday defended his decision to start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, saying he doesn’t want to create two classes of citizens. DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that... Read more

Governor's order banning proof of vaccination gets mixed reaction from NWFL PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Starting Sept. 16, Florida businesses that require customers to prove they've been vaccinated can draw a $5,000 fine from the state. Many states have banned vaccine passports, but very few have put them in effect. In December, Governor DeSantis wrote the ban in an executive order. Pensacola... Read more

