Pensacola, FL

Trending lifestyle headlines in Pensacola

Posted by 
Pensacola News Alert
Pensacola News Alert
 4 days ago

(PENSACOLA, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Pensacola, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Pensacola area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Pensacola / floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis rebukes vaccine passports: I don’t want ‘two classes of citizens’

Gov. DeSantis rebukes vaccine passports: I don’t want ‘two classes of citizens’

'My philosophy is, as a Governor, my job is to protect your individual freedom.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis championed himself Friday as Florida’s defender against a “biomedical security state.”. Speaking to reporters in Pensacola, the Republican Governor mounted yet another offensive against vaccine passports. Florida will soon fine business, schools and... Read more

Comments
avatar

If he wants your individual freedom then why fine businesses whose rights are protected in our Constitution for the private sector?

18 likes 2 dislikes 10 replies

avatar

Way to go Desantis! We Floridians Love you and love how you protect our freedom!!! If citizens want to wear a mask or get vaccinated so be it! It’s your own choice!!!

13 likes 6 dislikes 5 replies

Pensacola / news4jax.com

DeSantis defends $5,000 fines on businesses that ask for vaccine proof

DeSantis defends $5,000 fines on businesses that ask for vaccine proof

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday defended his decision to start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, saying he doesn’t want to create two classes of citizens. DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that... Read more

Comments
avatar

Biomedical security state seems to be one of his favorite phrases. He already has developed two classes of Floridians, dead and alive. He stoked the conflict between the vaccinated and unvaccinated for votes.

3 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

avatar

good the only thing I will show if someone asks for my papers is my middle finger.

1 like 1 dislike

Pensacola / weartv.com

Governor's order banning proof of vaccination gets mixed reaction from NWFL

Governor's order banning proof of vaccination gets mixed reaction from NWFL

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Starting Sept. 16, Florida businesses that require customers to prove they've been vaccinated can draw a $5,000 fine from the state. Many states have banned vaccine passports, but very few have put them in effect. In December, Governor DeSantis wrote the ban in an executive order. Pensacola... Read more

Comments
avatar

Deathsantis is going to make sure he kills as many people as possible. He and the other Trump Republicans must be having a race of who can have the most Death in the United States. I Guess they believe the more people they kill, the less people will be able to vote against thier Mob Dictatorship in the future. Vote Blue 2022, 2024 . You can't even go to work, schools or businesses in these states and feel safe. Next they going to fine People who wear mask because their death rates will not be high enough. SMH

4 replies

Pensacola / wesh.com

Gov. DeSantis discusses monoclonal antibody treatment in Pensacola

Gov. DeSantis discusses monoclonal antibody treatment in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update from Pensacola Friday morning, discussing primarily monoclonal antibody treatment centers across Florida being used to treat patients with COVID-19. Several people shared their success stories about receiving the monoclonal antibody treatments, despite having pre-existing conditions. DeSantis said the 21 centers across... Read more

Comments / 0

 

More
Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola, FL
With Pensacola News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

