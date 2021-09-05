Lifestyle wrap: Mobile
(MOBILE, AL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Member of White House COVID-19 Response Team visited Mobile barbershop
MOBILE, AL. (WPMI) — A White House COVID-19 Response Team Member was in Mobile today. Dr. Cameron Webb is the Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity, White House COVID-19 Response Team. He spent the afternoon at Cutt Zone Barbershop on Springhill Avenue. He chatted one-on-one with barbers and clients at the black owned barbershop. Read more
Ol Alabama, they drowning because covid funds are being used on prisons. 2 billion to be exact
1 like
So long traffic jams – Midtown “Foo” to be remodeled
MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — You can’t fight the Foo’s traffic… and soon you won’t have to. One of Midtown Mobile’s biggest traffic issues could soon be alleviated with the redesign of the Foosackly’s restaurant. Overflow from the restaurant’s drive-thru routinely backs up into Airport Boulevard across from Public Safety Memorial... Read more
How about the Chick fil-A at Airport and General Bullard or the Starbucks at Hillcrest and Grelot? I'd bet if the MPD started issuing citations to the establishments, the traffic would be resolved...and the city would have some more revenue!
Mobile health officials hope to set up monoclonal infusion site in two weeks
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A monoclonal antibody treatment site should be up and running at the Mobile Civic Center in two weeks, health officials said Thursday. The University of South Alabama Health System has used the Civic Center arena for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. The plan is to use part... Read more
White House COVID team praises Mobile’s vaccine efforts during a ‘breaking point’ in pandemic
A White House COVID-19 response team, in Mobile Thursday, praised the city’s efforts to boost the region’s sagging vaccination rate and encouraged cities to allow “trusted messengers” to promote vaccinations. The group made multiple stops in Mobile as part of the Biden Administration’s week-long “Community Confidence” visits to cities in... Read more