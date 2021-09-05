Lifestyle wrap: Mobile

(MOBILE, AL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Member of White House COVID-19 Response Team visited Mobile barbershop MOBILE, AL. (WPMI) — A White House COVID-19 Response Team Member was in Mobile today. Dr. Cameron Webb is the Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity, White House COVID-19 Response Team. He spent the afternoon at Cutt Zone Barbershop on Springhill Avenue. He chatted one-on-one with barbers and clients at the black owned barbershop. Read more

TOP VIEWED

So long traffic jams – Midtown “Foo” to be remodeled MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — You can’t fight the Foo’s traffic… and soon you won’t have to. One of Midtown Mobile’s biggest traffic issues could soon be alleviated with the redesign of the Foosackly’s restaurant. Overflow from the restaurant’s drive-thru routinely backs up into Airport Boulevard across from Public Safety Memorial... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Mobile health officials hope to set up monoclonal infusion site in two weeks MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A monoclonal antibody treatment site should be up and running at the Mobile Civic Center in two weeks, health officials said Thursday. The University of South Alabama Health System has used the Civic Center arena for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. The plan is to use part... Read more

TRENDING NOW