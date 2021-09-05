Trending sports headlines in Akron

(AKRON, OH) Akron sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

No. 5 Hoban claims overtime thriller with 35-34 triumph over No. 14 Walsh Jesuit AKRON, Ohio – When Archbishop Hoban and Walsh Jesuit met for the 50th time in the history of the rivalry Friday, four quarters wasn’t enough as Hoban came away with a 35-34 victory in double overtime. With Hoban, ranked No. 5 in the cleveland.com top 25, leading 35-28 in the... Read more

Erie SeaWolves Announce 2022 Schedule The Erie SeaWolves released their 2022 schedule on Thursday. Erie opens the season at UPMC Park on Friday, Apr. 8 against the Akron RubberDucks. They will begin with a three-game series against Akron before their first road trip of the season. The SeaWolves will play 138 total games next season,... Read more

Akron RubberDucks hope to reunite scoreboard breakup couple AKRON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Arkon RubberDucks feels you can't put a price on love. The minor league baseball team is looking to reunite a couple after their scoreboard breakup. During a RubberDucks game on August 21, a message showed up on the team's scoreboard that said "Alyssa, this relationship is OVER. -Tim." Read more

