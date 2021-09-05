Trending sports headlines in Akron

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

(AKRON, OH) Akron sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Akron sports. For more stories from the Akron area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Akron / cleveland.com

No. 5 Hoban claims overtime thriller with 35-34 triumph over No. 14 Walsh Jesuit

AKRON, Ohio – When Archbishop Hoban and Walsh Jesuit met for the 50th time in the history of the rivalry Friday, four quarters wasn’t enough as Hoban came away with a 35-34 victory in double overtime. With Hoban, ranked No. 5 in the cleveland.com top 25, leading 35-28 in the... Read more

Erie / erienewsnow.com

Erie SeaWolves Announce 2022 Schedule

The Erie SeaWolves released their 2022 schedule on Thursday. Erie opens the season at UPMC Park on Friday, Apr. 8 against the Akron RubberDucks. They will begin with a three-game series against Akron before their first road trip of the season. The SeaWolves will play 138 total games next season,... Read more

Akron / myfox28columbus.com

Akron RubberDucks hope to reunite scoreboard breakup couple

AKRON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Arkon RubberDucks feels you can't put a price on love. The minor league baseball team is looking to reunite a couple after their scoreboard breakup. During a RubberDucks game on August 21, a message showed up on the team's scoreboard that said "Alyssa, this relationship is OVER. -Tim." Read more

Akron / beaconjournal.com

University of Akron football: Athletic department offers tickets to high school students

The University of Akron athletic department announced recently that it would provide free tickets to area high school students for the Sept. 11 home opener. Students in select counties will be eligible for two tickets through the complimentary ticket website. "As we continue towards the safe return of students, faculty... Read more

With Akron Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

