Top Madison sports news

Attorney: Badgers football coach Paul Chryst reached out to dismissed running back Loyal Crawford Former University of Wisconsin running back Loyal Crawford said through his attorney Friday that Badgers coach Paul Chryst did reach out to him to discuss the incident that led to his dismissal from the team, but Chryst had the wrong phone number for Crawford. Madison attorney Chris Van Wagner sent...

Fans allowed to bring bottled water to Camp Randall on Saturday MADISON, Wis. – Fans attending Saturday's football game at Camp Randall Stadium will be allowed to bring bottled water into the stadium, Wisconsin Athletics announced on Thursday. Bottles must be sealed and unopened and may be no larger than 20 ounces. There is a limit of one bottle per fan.

WATCH: Big 12 Sports: The Alvarez Impact MADISON, Wis. — If you missed the Big 12 Sports Saturday, "The Alvarez Impact" on the Barry Alvarez years at University of Wisconsin, you can watch it below. Alvarez sits down with Stephen Watson to discuss turning around the Badgers football program, athletic department, and legacy at the school after announcing his retirement.

