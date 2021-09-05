CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Top Madison sports news

Posted by 
Madison Today
Madison Today
 4 days ago

(MADISON, WI) Madison sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Madison / deltanews.tv

Attorney: Badgers football coach Paul Chryst reached out to dismissed running back Loyal Crawford

Attorney: Badgers football coach Paul Chryst reached out to dismissed running back Loyal Crawford

Former University of Wisconsin running back Loyal Crawford said through his attorney Friday that Badgers coach Paul Chryst did reach out to him to discuss the incident that led to his dismissal from the team, but Chryst had the wrong phone number for Crawford. Madison attorney Chris Van Wagner sent... Read more

Comments
avatar

so... you get into a very prestigious school for free and you bring your high school problem solving skills and you're mad at the school? those needs don't pay to be beat up by some jock who got in for free. oh and white lives matter since this black kid in UWM is obviously the result of white supremacy

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Madison / allfans.co

Fans allowed to bring bottled water to Camp Randall on Saturday

Fans allowed to bring bottled water to Camp Randall on Saturday

MADISON, Wis. – Fans attending Saturday’s football game at Camp Randall Stadium will be allowed to bring bottled water into the stadium, Wisconsin Athletics announced on Thursday. Bottles must be sealed and unopened and may be no larger than 20 ounces. There is a limit of one bottle per fan. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Madison / wisn.com

WATCH: Big 12 Sports: The Alvarez Impact

WATCH: Big 12 Sports: The Alvarez Impact

MADISON, Wis. — If you missed the Big 12 Sports Saturday, "The Alvarez Impact" on the Barry Alvarez years at University of Wisconsin, you can watch it below. Alvarez sits down with Stephen Watson to discuss turning around the Badgers football program, athletic department, and legacy at the school after announcing his retirement. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Madison / youtube.com

Chryst Dismisses Freshman Running Back

Chryst Dismisses Freshman Running Back

upLynk Clip Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Madison Today

Madison Today

Madison, WI
126
Followers
433
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madison Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy