Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Tallahassee
What’s next in Florida’s standoff over masks in schools?
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education late Thursday appealed a court ruling that invalidated the state’s ban on face mask mandates for students in public schools, effectively leaving the prohibition in place as the challenge moves through the court process. The motion, filed in the... Read more
They can't breathe when they're dead either. We couldn't attend school without being vaccinated, no more speding of deadly viruses please. 😷
Are your children suffocating? are they allergic to the mask? are they in pain from the mask?...if not, you should have been at the service for my son yesterday. he died at 37 leaving a wife and 5 children. their 7 year old son was the 1st to bring it home from school infecting the whole family. even if it only helped 10 percent, I would rather them wear it vs what my family went through yesterday. come on parents. get your priorities straight.
Florida school mask debate headed for appeals court battle
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The battle over mask requirements to guard against coronavirus in Florida schools headed for a new legal phase Friday following an appeal by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of a judge’s ruling that a blanket ban on mask mandates exceeds the state government’s authority. The case... Read more
DeathSatan must go, he has turned masks into the enemy and helped COVID instead. He deserves to be charged with child endangerment.
Right now - regardless of appeals court - you can not levy fines at this time for an order that you have NO authority to give. Regardless of the outcome of an appeals court. The outcome is not retroactive. Any reasonable and prudent (keywords here) would know that. That and that alone is a lawsuit!
Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Friday, Sept. 3
The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. Read more
wait, am i reading this right? isn't today Sept 3rd? the day isn't over yet. And it states that on Saturday blah blah blah the numbers came out for Friday? I have to be misreading or something?
Lord heal your land please heavenly father forgive our sins and heal your broken land
Florida to issue $5,000 fines for businesses, schools who ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccine
Florida businesses, government entities and schools will soon face fines of up to $5,000 fines for asking a customer or visitor to show proof they have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. A bill signed in May by Gov. Ron DeSantis will allow the state to issue fines beginning Sept.... Read more
Good they should be fined… forcing individuals to take medicine they don’t want or need is unconstitutional and frankly illegal
