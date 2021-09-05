CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Tallahassee

Tallahassee Daily
Tallahassee Daily
 4 days ago

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Tallahassee, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

What’s next in Florida’s standoff over masks in schools?

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education late Thursday appealed a court ruling that invalidated the state’s ban on face mask mandates for students in public schools, effectively leaving the prohibition in place as the challenge moves through the court process. The motion, filed in the... Read more

They can't breathe when they're dead either. We couldn't attend school without being vaccinated, no more speding of deadly viruses please. 😷

33 likes 1 dislike 18 replies

avatar

Are your children suffocating? are they allergic to the mask? are they in pain from the mask?...if not, you should have been at the service for my son yesterday. he died at 37 leaving a wife and 5 children. their 7 year old son was the 1st to bring it home from school infecting the whole family. even if it only helped 10 percent, I would rather them wear it vs what my family went through yesterday. come on parents. get your priorities straight.

25 likes 1 dislike 14 replies

Florida school mask debate headed for appeals court battle

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The battle over mask requirements to guard against coronavirus in Florida schools headed for a new legal phase Friday following an appeal by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of a judge’s ruling that a blanket ban on mask mandates exceeds the state government’s authority. The case... Read more

DeathSatan must go, he has turned masks into the enemy and helped COVID instead. He deserves to be charged with child endangerment.

9 likes 1 dislike 9 replies

Right now - regardless of appeals court - you can not levy fines at this time for an order that you have NO authority to give. Regardless of the outcome of an appeals court. The outcome is not retroactive. Any reasonable and prudent (keywords here) would know that. That and that alone is a lawsuit!

12 likes 2 dislikes 5 replies

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Friday, Sept. 3

The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. Read more

wait, am i reading this right? isn't today Sept 3rd? the day isn't over yet. And it states that on Saturday blah blah blah the numbers came out for Friday? I have to be misreading or something?

2 likes 1 reply

Lord heal your land please heavenly father forgive our sins and heal your broken land

1 like

Florida to issue $5,000 fines for businesses, schools who ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccine

Florida businesses, government entities and schools will soon face fines of up to $5,000 fines for asking a customer or visitor to show proof they have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. A bill signed in May by Gov. Ron DeSantis will allow the state to issue fines beginning Sept.... Read more

Good they should be fined… forcing individuals to take medicine they don’t want or need is unconstitutional and frankly illegal

8 likes

