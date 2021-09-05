Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Tallahassee

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Tallahassee, from fashion updates to viral videos.

What's next in Florida's standoff over masks in schools? TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education late Thursday appealed a court ruling that invalidated the state's ban on face mask mandates for students in public schools, effectively leaving the prohibition in place as the challenge moves through the court process. The motion, filed in the...

Florida school mask debate headed for appeals court battle ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The battle over mask requirements to guard against coronavirus in Florida schools headed for a new legal phase Friday following an appeal by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of a judge's ruling that a blanket ban on mask mandates exceeds the state government's authority. The case...

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Friday, Sept. 3 The Florida Hospital Association, the state's leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

