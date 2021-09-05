Trending sports headlines in Richmond

(RICHMOND, VA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Richmond area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Wythe wins! 42-game losing streak snapped The George Wythe Bulldogs snapped a 42-game high school football losing streak Thursday night. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Lohmann: First a marathon in all 50 states, and now this ... The last time I wrote about Paul Mellor was in 2004, and he had recently completed a personal quest to run a marathon in each of the 50 states. It took him 17 years to complete the pursuit. His first marathon was the old Richmond Newspapers Marathon in 1987; he ran a marathon in his 50th state, Louisiana, in late 2004 in Baton Rouge. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Liberty's offense comes to life in women's soccer triumph over Richmond The Liberty women’s soccer team scored one goal in its first three games, and the lack of scoring resulted in a trio of losses for the reigning ASUN Conference champion. The Flames took out their frustrations on visiting Richmond on Thursday. Meredith King scored one goal and dished out an... Read more

TRENDING NOW