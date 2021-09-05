CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Lexington

Posted by 
Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 4 days ago

(LEXINGTON, KY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Lexington area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Kentucky / louisvilleky.com

Kentucky Horse Farms for Sale

Kentucky Horse Farms for Sale

For more than 100 years, Kentucky has been popular worldwide for its horses. The luxury horse farms in Kentucky are known as the best places to raise, train, and breed horses. Many equestrian companies and international organizations have gathered in Kentucky state to provide their services. Whether you would like to spend time with the magnificent horses or want to see the renowned horse trainers, you can find them all in Kentucky’s famed farms. Read more

Kentucky / foxlexington.com

Kentucky Children’s Hospital at full capacity due to COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses

Kentucky Children’s Hospital at full capacity due to COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – More children are testing positive for COVID-19. Kentucky Children’s Hospital says it’s seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in children under twelve who are not eligible yet for the vaccine. Dr. Scottie Day, the physician-in-chief at Kentucky Children’s Hospital, told us the hospital is at... Read more

Lexington / wtvq.com

UPDATE: Dogs alerted group to fire; greeted by ‘wall of fire’ during escape

UPDATE: Dogs alerted group to fire; greeted by ‘wall of fire’ during escape

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dogs visiting for a dog show this weekend may have saved some lives when a fire erupted in the Pinebrook apartment complex on Tates Creek Road early Friday morning. And the man who tried to lead his family out of the apartment where they were staying... Read more

Kentucky / pennlive.com

Two-thirds of Kentucky hospitals face critical shortages of staff, supplies: ‘This cannot continue’

Two-thirds of Kentucky hospitals face critical shortages of staff, supplies: ‘This cannot continue’

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Sixty-five percent of Kentucky’s nearly 100 hospitals are experiencing critical staffing shortages, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, and Kentucky has so far requested 40 additional ventilators from the national stockpile of medical supplies. Sixty-two of the state’s 96 hospitals are in dire need of additional staff. “Not... Read more

NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

