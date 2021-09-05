Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Lexington
Kentucky Horse Farms for Sale
For more than 100 years, Kentucky has been popular worldwide for its horses. The luxury horse farms in Kentucky are known as the best places to raise, train, and breed horses. Many equestrian companies and international organizations have gathered in Kentucky state to provide their services. Whether you would like to spend time with the magnificent horses or want to see the renowned horse trainers, you can find them all in Kentucky’s famed farms. Read more
Kentucky Children’s Hospital at full capacity due to COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – More children are testing positive for COVID-19. Kentucky Children’s Hospital says it’s seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in children under twelve who are not eligible yet for the vaccine. Dr. Scottie Day, the physician-in-chief at Kentucky Children’s Hospital, told us the hospital is at... Read more
no it's not at full capacity I have inside information and yep about 25 kids that's it
here in Louisville 25 kids in a full week were hospitalized with covid. fake news at it again
UPDATE: Dogs alerted group to fire; greeted by ‘wall of fire’ during escape
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dogs visiting for a dog show this weekend may have saved some lives when a fire erupted in the Pinebrook apartment complex on Tates Creek Road early Friday morning. And the man who tried to lead his family out of the apartment where they were staying... Read more
Two-thirds of Kentucky hospitals face critical shortages of staff, supplies: ‘This cannot continue’
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Sixty-five percent of Kentucky’s nearly 100 hospitals are experiencing critical staffing shortages, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, and Kentucky has so far requested 40 additional ventilators from the national stockpile of medical supplies. Sixty-two of the state’s 96 hospitals are in dire need of additional staff. “Not... Read more