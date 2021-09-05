Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Lexington

(LEXINGTON, KY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

LOCAL PICK

Kentucky Horse Farms for Sale For more than 100 years, Kentucky has been popular worldwide for its horses. The luxury horse farms in Kentucky are known as the best places to raise, train, and breed horses. Many equestrian companies and international organizations have gathered in Kentucky state to provide their services. Whether you would like to spend time with the magnificent horses or want to see the renowned horse trainers, you can find them all in Kentucky’s famed farms. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Kentucky Children’s Hospital at full capacity due to COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – More children are testing positive for COVID-19. Kentucky Children’s Hospital says it’s seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in children under twelve who are not eligible yet for the vaccine. Dr. Scottie Day, the physician-in-chief at Kentucky Children’s Hospital, told us the hospital is at... Read more

TRENDING NOW

UPDATE: Dogs alerted group to fire; greeted by ‘wall of fire’ during escape LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dogs visiting for a dog show this weekend may have saved some lives when a fire erupted in the Pinebrook apartment complex on Tates Creek Road early Friday morning. And the man who tried to lead his family out of the apartment where they were staying... Read more

LATEST NEWS