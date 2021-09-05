Top Corpus Christi sports news
Mini-Blitz Thursday: Veterans Memorial dominates rival Miller; Sinton blasts Carroll
Vets ran away from the second quarter on in a 62-21 win over the Bucs while Sinton ran away from Carroll 50-12. Read more
Hornets confident in offense led by senior QB Nash Villegas
Flour Bluff football coaches are confident in their offense, led by senior QB Nash Villegas. Villegas is in his second year as starting quarterback for the Hornets Read more
Three Players Set New Career-Highs in NAU Volleyball’s 3-1 Loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (September 3, 2021) – Despite suffering their fourth consecutive defeat to start the fall, the Northern Arizona volleyball team received several standout individual performances on Friday. Redshirt junior Morgan Gappmayer and sophomore Jordan Elder each set career-best kill totals in NAU's 25-21, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to conclude the SFA Tournament. Read more
Fall 2021 High School Varsity Basketball League
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for its Fall 2021 High School Varsity Basketball League and is now accepting registration. This league is a team concept for boys and girls varsity divisions. The six-game season will run from September 27 through the week of October 16, 2021, at the Corpus Christi Gym, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway. Girls will play on Mondays and Saturdays. Boys will play on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Teams are limited to 12 players. Only the first six teams per division will be accepted, so early registration is strongly encouraged. Read more
