Top Corpus Christi sports news

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Corpus Christi area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Mini-Blitz Thursday: Veterans Memorial dominates rival Miller; Sinton blasts Carroll Vets ran away from the second quarter on in a 62-21 win over the Bucs while Sinton ran away from Carroll 50-12. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Hornets confident in offense led by senior QB Nash Villegas Flour Bluff football coaches are confident in their offense, led by senior QB Nash Villegas. Villegas is in his second year as starting quarterback for the Hornets Read more

TRENDING NOW

Three Players Set New Career-Highs in NAU Volleyball’s 3-1 Loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi NACOGDOCHES, Texas (September 3, 2021) – Despite suffering their fourth consecutive defeat to start the fall, the Northern Arizona volleyball team received several standout individual performances on Friday. Redshirt junior Morgan Gappmayer and sophomore Jordan Elder each set career-best kill totals in NAU's 25-21, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to conclude the SFA Tournament. Read more

TOP VIEWED