Corpus Christi, TX

Top Corpus Christi sports news

Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 4 days ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Corpus Christi area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Corpus Christi / kiiitv.com

Mini-Blitz Thursday: Veterans Memorial dominates rival Miller; Sinton blasts Carroll

Vets ran away from the second quarter on in a 62-21 win over the Bucs while Sinton ran away from Carroll 50-12. Read more

Corpus Christi / kztv10.com

Hornets confident in offense led by senior QB Nash Villegas

Flour Bluff football coaches are confident in their offense, led by senior QB Nash Villegas. Villegas is in his second year as starting quarterback for the Hornets Read more

Corpus Christi / nauathletics.com

Three Players Set New Career-Highs in NAU Volleyball’s 3-1 Loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (September 3, 2021) – Despite suffering their fourth consecutive defeat to start the fall, the Northern Arizona volleyball team received several standout individual performances on Friday. Redshirt junior Morgan Gappmayer and sophomore Jordan Elder each set career-best kill totals in NAU's 25-21, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to conclude the SFA Tournament. Read more

Corpus Christi / cctexas.com

Fall 2021 High School Varsity Basketball League

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for its Fall 2021 High School Varsity Basketball League and is now accepting registration. This league is a team concept for boys and girls varsity divisions. The six-game season will run from September 27 through the week of October 16, 2021, at the Corpus Christi Gym, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway. Girls will play on Mondays and Saturdays. Boys will play on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Teams are limited to 12 players. Only the first six teams per division will be accepted, so early registration is strongly encouraged. Read more

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi, TX
ABOUT

With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

