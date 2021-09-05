Trending lifestyle headlines in Toledo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo News Watch
Toledo News Watch
 4 days ago

(TOLEDO, OH) Life in Toledo has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Ohio / wtol.com

Mask or no mask? Here's the plan for NW Ohio schools this fall | LIST

Back-to-school season is almost here, but what will this school year look like? Here's a look at what each district has planned. Read more

Comments
avatar

No mask for anybody in any county or state of Ohio or any other state in United States kids are not subject to catching the Covid, no mask no more! And if the teachers are afraid they should stay home and quit hurting our children!

8 likes 2 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

if your vaccinated why do you need mask. you should feel like superman. but you don't. hahahaha

10 likes 2 dislikes

Lucas County / wtol.com

Positive COVID-19 cases and quarantine numbers increasing at Lucas County schools

TOLEDO, Ohio — Positive COVID-19 cases amongst students and staff are increasing in Lucas County schools, just a couple weeks into the new school year. The state requires school districts share COVID-19 data every week. Mary Piekarzewski has a daughter who goes to Washington Local Schools. It's one of many... Read more

Comments
avatar

Masks weren’t mandated at Anthony Wayne until the cases were in the hundreds. Little too late! They should’ve started the year off wearing them.

4 likes 1 dislike

avatar

masks arent workin especiallly cloth ones! wash hands, sanitize and live a healthy life! jeez what is the end game of this seriously? masks 4ever ???

1 like 1 dislike

Toledo / toledoblade.com

Toledo abortion clinic survives legal challenge

A Lucas County judge this week rejected a religious group’s attempt to shutter Toledo’s last remaining abortion clinic. Judge Lori Olender ordered the dismissal of the civil case against Capital Care, a Sylvania Avenue abortion clinic, that had been pending in the Lucas County Common Pleas Court. The case was filed by the Thomas More Society, a staunchly anti-abortion national public interest firm, on behalf of anti-abortion activist Jeffrey Barefoot and two religious anti-abortion groups with which Mr. Barefoot is affiliated. Read more

Comments
avatar

too too many in foster care and orphanages!!? ask your children...listen too to Crosby,stills Nash,young 'teach your children...

Toledo / wtol.com

Arturo's Fritz & Alfredo's closing its doors due to staffing issues

Arturo's Fritz & Alfredo's closing its doors due to staffing issues

The Holland restaurant made the announcement Thursday on its Facebook page. Read more

Comments
avatar

wow i used to work at fritz and alfredos back in 1992.fritz and ann were very good people.

2 likes

Toledo News Watch

Toledo News Watch

Toledo, OH
With Toledo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

