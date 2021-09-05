Your Columbia lifestyle news
National Guard aids South Carolina hospital amid virus surge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The National Guard is sending help to a South Carolina hospital system as the current COVID-19 surge overwhelms emergency departments. About a dozen Guard members will work in two Tidelands Health emergency rooms, three temporary respiratory clinics set up to mitigate emergency volumes and one monoclonal antibody clinic, the coastal hospital system announced Friday. Read more
WHAT GOOD IS THAT GOING TO DO WHEN NOTHING IS BEING DONE TO STOP THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS? SO LET'S GET THE NATIONAL GUARD INFECTED! HAHAHAHAHAHA!
How's Governor McMasters anti-mask orders working out? SC lowest vaccination rate in the US.
SC high court rejects capital city's school mask mandate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's highest court on Thursday tossed out a school mask mandate in the state's capital city, saying it contradicts a state budget measure aimed at preventing face covering requirements. State Attorney General Alan Wilson had sued the city of Columbia after its City Council passed... Read more
