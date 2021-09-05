Your Pompano Beach lifestyle news

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pembroke Pines family captures video of possible Florida panther exploring backyard PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Surveillance video shows the glowing eyes of a four-legged animal that is too big to be a domestic cat and was recently on the prowl in Pembroke Pines. It left behind a paw print that was several inches wide. Argenis Fernandez said the surveillance camera was... Read more

COVID is the nation’s No. 1 cop killer, but many South Florida officers still say no to vaccines By the hundreds they lined in formation, standing at attention when Sgt. Patrick Madison’s flag-draped casket was taken from the hearse. Many of them have gathered like this before for yet another full-honor funeral for a South Florida police officer felled by the coronavirus. But even though COVID-19 is the Number 1 killer of cops in the country, lots of officers are refusing to be vaccinated ... Read more

COVID Cases Jump 42 percent in Broward Schools Broward County Public Schools have recorded 916 COVID-19 cases among students and staff as of Sept. 2, reflecting a 42 percent increase over three days, data show. Coronavirus infections have been confirmed for at least 637 students and 279 school employees, according to the school system’s COVID-19 dashboard. In the district’s prior COVID data update, reflecting confirmed cases through Aug. 30, Broward schools reported 647 total cases. Read more

