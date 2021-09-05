Your Pompano Beach lifestyle news
Pembroke Pines family captures video of possible Florida panther exploring backyard
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Surveillance video shows the glowing eyes of a four-legged animal that is too big to be a domestic cat and was recently on the prowl in Pembroke Pines. It left behind a paw print that was several inches wide. Argenis Fernandez said the surveillance camera was... Read more
How very rare they are. I am a Floridian and with all my times in the swamps and woodlands I have only seen one and it was for just a "second". These development giants are taking all our natural wonders away.....very sad.
Pembroke Pines is a 35 square mile city. it would be nice if they at least gave a name of the community it was spotted in.
COVID is the nation’s No. 1 cop killer, but many South Florida officers still say no to vaccines
By the hundreds they lined in formation, standing at attention when Sgt. Patrick Madison’s flag-draped casket was taken from the hearse. Many of them have gathered like this before for yet another full-honor funeral for a South Florida police officer felled by the coronavirus. But even though COVID-19 is the Number 1 killer of cops in the country, lots of officers are refusing to be vaccinated ... Read more
If only the virus would take out all the politicians, bankers and the big Pharma it would be the cure to this bio weapon designed to destroy businesses, families and enslave the youth! This is they’re start of the Great Reset which should be called the Great Lie!
Funny thing is, all the people saying “Back the Blue” are the same people not getting vaccinated and are the biggest threat to the cops.
COVID Cases Jump 42 percent in Broward Schools
Broward County Public Schools have recorded 916 COVID-19 cases among students and staff as of Sept. 2, reflecting a 42 percent increase over three days, data show. Coronavirus infections have been confirmed for at least 637 students and 279 school employees, according to the school system’s COVID-19 dashboard. In the district’s prior COVID data update, reflecting confirmed cases through Aug. 30, Broward schools reported 647 total cases. Read more
shut the schools down ,have the teachers teach in there own home and the kids learn in there own home .problem solved
correct me if I'm wrong.. but isn't Broward County one of the counties that defied the mask ban, and is mandating their schools stay masked? just askin..
Florida COVID update: 17,506 new cases and fewer patients in the hospital
Florida reported 17,506 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data. In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,308,731 confirmed COVID cases and 45,909 deaths. In the last seven days, on average, the state... Read more