Pompano Beach, FL

Your Pompano Beach lifestyle news

Posted by 
Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 4 days ago

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Florida / local10.com

Pembroke Pines family captures video of possible Florida panther exploring backyard

Pembroke Pines family captures video of possible Florida panther exploring backyard

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Surveillance video shows the glowing eyes of a four-legged animal that is too big to be a domestic cat and was recently on the prowl in Pembroke Pines. It left behind a paw print that was several inches wide. Argenis Fernandez said the surveillance camera was... Read more

Comments
avatar

How very rare they are. I am a Floridian and with all my times in the swamps and woodlands I have only seen one and it was for just a "second". These development giants are taking all our natural wonders away.....very sad.

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

Pembroke Pines is a 35 square mile city. it would be nice if they at least gave a name of the community it was spotted in.

Florida / sun-sentinel.com

COVID is the nation’s No. 1 cop killer, but many South Florida officers still say no to vaccines

COVID is the nation’s No. 1 cop killer, but many South Florida officers still say no to vaccines

By the hundreds they lined in formation, standing at attention when Sgt. Patrick Madison’s flag-draped casket was taken from the hearse. Many of them have gathered like this before for yet another full-honor funeral for a South Florida police officer felled by the coronavirus. But even though COVID-19 is the Number 1 killer of cops in the country, lots of officers are refusing to be vaccinated ... Read more

Comments
avatar

If only the virus would take out all the politicians, bankers and the big Pharma it would be the cure to this bio weapon designed to destroy businesses, families and enslave the youth! This is they’re start of the Great Reset which should be called the Great Lie!

11 likes 14 replies

avatar

Funny thing is, all the people saying “Back the Blue” are the same people not getting vaccinated and are the biggest threat to the cops.

13 likes 2 dislikes 4 replies

Broward County / coralspringstalk.com

COVID Cases Jump 42 percent in Broward Schools

COVID Cases Jump 42 percent in Broward Schools

Broward County Public Schools have recorded 916 COVID-19 cases among students and staff as of Sept. 2, reflecting a 42 percent increase over three days, data show. Coronavirus infections have been confirmed for at least 637 students and 279 school employees, according to the school system’s COVID-19 dashboard. In the district’s prior COVID data update, reflecting confirmed cases through Aug. 30, Broward schools reported 647 total cases. Read more

Comments
avatar

shut the schools down ,have the teachers teach in there own home and the kids learn in there own home .problem solved

1 like 1 reply

avatar

correct me if I'm wrong.. but isn't Broward County one of the counties that defied the mask ban, and is mandating their schools stay masked? just askin..

2 likes

Florida / miamiherald.com

Florida COVID update: 17,506 new cases and fewer patients in the hospital

Florida COVID update: 17,506 new cases and fewer patients in the hospital

Florida reported 17,506 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data. In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,308,731 confirmed COVID cases and 45,909 deaths. In the last seven days, on average, the state... Read more

Comments

 

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach Daily

ABOUT

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Posted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Posted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Posted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

