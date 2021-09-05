CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Voice
West Palm Beach Voice
 4 days ago

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) West Palm Beach-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Lebanon / lebanondemocrat.com

Phoenix face No. 4 Keiser in season opener

Phoenix face No. 4 Keiser in season opener

Cumberland is making one of its longest-ever regular-season road trips right off the bat in the fall 2021 season. The Phoenix made a 14-hour trip to West Palm Beach, Fla., for today’s 12:30 p.m. CDT season opener against Keiser University. And if spending two days on a chartered bus isn’t... Read more

West Palm Beach / redcuprebellion.com

Ole Miss football defensive back Keidron Smith wins 2021 Chucky Mullins award

Ole Miss football defensive back Keidron Smith wins 2021 Chucky Mullins award

Ole Miss football announced Saturday that Keidron Smith would be the recipient of the 2021 Chucky Mullins Courage award. This award honors Mullins, who was paralyzed in the Rebels’ 1989 Homecoming game against Vanderbilt. Every year, Ole Miss football picks an upperclassman defensive player that embodies the same courage, perseverance, and determination that Chucky Mullins had. The player typically wears the No. 38, but this year, Smith has decided to switch things up. Read more

West Palm Beach / pbasailfish.com

Men's Cross Country Takes First in Season Opener

Men's Cross Country Takes First in Season Opener

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's cross country team competed this morning in its season opener at the Palm Beach Atlantic Meet. The Sailfish ran to a first-place finish out of five total teams with 38 individual runners. The Sailfish were led by newcomer Jake Lonsdale... Read more

West Palm Beach / palmbeachpost.com

Keiser football unbothered by weather delays in season-opening rout

Keiser football unbothered by weather delays in season-opening rout

WEST PALM BEACH — Keiser football returned to the field for Saturday’s home opener against Cumberland, overcoming nearly three hours' worth of weather delays to win 45-6 in a 2021 regular season opener. While the lightning may have stalled the early momentum, Keiser (1-0) won in thunderous fashion once they... Read more

