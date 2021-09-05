Spokane sports lineup: What’s trending
Women's XC set for two races in opening weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. -- With two races on the docket for opening weekend, Gonzaga women's cross country is entering a fall season with heightened expectations and plenty of opportunities to test just how deep the Bulldogs are. A markedly more challenging fall slate for the Zags includes appearances at the Nuttycombe... Read more
Hoopfest now offering full refunds, continues to ask for teams to donate fees
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest is now offering full refunds for teams that registered for this year's tournament. It's organizers are also leaving teams the choice of donating their registration fees. The update comes after apparent financial help from Hoopfest's partners. A spokesperson for the tournament said they were initially unsure... Read more
Hoopfest teams can now receive full refunds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest is now offering full refunds in light of the event’s cancelation. The annual three-on-three tournament was recently canceled because of public health concerns. At first, registered teams had the choice to donate their registration fees or request a partial 20 percent refund. Hoopfest has since changed... Read more
Week 1 football preview: LC, Ridgeline start league play right off the bat
Due to the expansion and realignment of the Greater Spokane League, each of the nine 4A/3A teams will face one other once during the regular season, leaving each team with one nonleague opponent. That means league play starts for 4A/3A teams on opening night Friday. There are seven 2A football... Read more
