CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Spokane sports lineup: What’s trending

Posted by 
Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 4 days ago

(SPOKANE, WA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Spokane area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Spokane sports. For more stories from the Spokane area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Spokane / gozags.com

Women's XC set for two races in opening weekend

Women's XC set for two races in opening weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. -- With two races on the docket for opening weekend, Gonzaga women's cross country is entering a fall season with heightened expectations and plenty of opportunities to test just how deep the Bulldogs are. A markedly more challenging fall slate for the Zags includes appearances at the Nuttycombe... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Spokane / khq.com

Hoopfest now offering full refunds, continues to ask for teams to donate fees

Hoopfest now offering full refunds, continues to ask for teams to donate fees

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest is now offering full refunds for teams that registered for this year's tournament. It's organizers are also leaving teams the choice of donating their registration fees. The update comes after apparent financial help from Hoopfest's partners. A spokesperson for the tournament said they were initially unsure... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Spokane / kxly.com

Hoopfest teams can now receive full refunds

Hoopfest teams can now receive full refunds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest is now offering full refunds in light of the event’s cancelation. The annual three-on-three tournament was recently canceled because of public health concerns. At first, registered teams had the choice to donate their registration fees or request a partial 20 percent refund. Hoopfest has since changed... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Spokane / khq.com

Week 1 football preview: LC, Ridgeline start league play right off the bat

Week 1 football preview: LC, Ridgeline start league play right off the bat

Due to the expansion and realignment of the Greater Spokane League, each of the nine 4A/3A teams will face one other once during the regular season, leaving each team with one nonleague opponent. That means league play starts for 4A/3A teams on opening night Friday. There are seven 2A football... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Spokane Post

Spokane Post

Spokane, WA
381
Followers
442
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spokane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy