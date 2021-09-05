Santa Ana sports digest: Top stories today

(SANTA ANA, CA) Santa Ana-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Santa Ana sports. For more stories from the Santa Ana area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Santa Ana scores four TDs in second quarter and rolls to 55-13 win over Garden Grove Jason Costa of Santa Ana gains yards in Friday’s game with Garden Grove. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone) Santa Ana’s football team exploded for four touchdowns in the second quarter to break open a close game and went on to defeat Garden Grove 55-13 in a non-league game Friday night at Santa Ana Stadium. Read more

LATEST NEWS

FALL FOOTBALL 2021: Check out Friday night coverage for week two of OC high school Garden Grove players head into Santa Ana Stadium for a big non-league game against Santa Ana Friday night. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone) It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County with week two games. OC Sports Zone is planning updates on the scoreboard... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE