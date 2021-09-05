Santa Ana sports digest: Top stories today
Santa Ana sports digest:


Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans
Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more
I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!
231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies
keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!
140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies
Santa Ana scores four TDs in second quarter and rolls to 55-13 win over Garden Grove
Jason Costa of Santa Ana gains yards in Friday’s game with Garden Grove. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone) Santa Ana’s football team exploded for four touchdowns in the second quarter to break open a close game and went on to defeat Garden Grove 55-13 in a non-league game Friday night at Santa Ana Stadium. Read more
FALL FOOTBALL 2021: Check out Friday night coverage for week two of OC high school
Garden Grove players head into Santa Ana Stadium for a big non-league game against Santa Ana Friday night. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone) It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County with week two games. OC Sports Zone is planning updates on the scoreboard... Read more
High school football Week 2: Live updates from Friday’s games
The high school football season continues in Southern California with outstanding matchups in Week 2, but some uncertainty remains, too. Coronavirus has forced some cancellations for a third straight week. Follow along Friday night for live updates from Southern California News Group reporters including scores, stats, photos, video and much... Read more