Salt Lake City, UT

Your Salt Lake City lifestyle news

Posted by 
Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 4 days ago

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Salt Lake City, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Utah / fox13now.com

Utah teen among 12 COVID deaths reported Thursday

A Salt Lake County teenager was one of 12 Utah residents to have died from COVID-19 Thursday, according to the Utah Department of Health. Read more

Comments
avatar

She should have taken horse paste and stayed home from the hospital. Vaccines don't save lives, if she would have gotten the vaccine she would have been alive. oh wait.

2 likes 4 dislikes 13 replies

avatar

Ivermectin aka horse paste is being administered to the Afghan refugees per the CDC….it is anti parasitic

Florida / variety.com

Patton Oswalt Cancels Tour Dates, Citing Utah and Florida Venues Declining His COVID Safety Requests

Patton Oswalt announced he is cancelling his comedy tour dates in Florida and Salt Lake City due to the venues’ refusal to require COVID-19 vaccinations and recent negative tests for audience members. In an Instagram post, Oswalt said he asked venue to require the audience members show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours or 72 hours — depending on the local venue’s regulations on their website. “The good news is we are keeping everyone who’s going to these shows safe and healthy because the numbers are going up,” said Oswalt on Instagram. After... Read more

Comments
avatar

I absolutely think it was because no one bought any tickets to see this unfunny guy!

5 likes 1 dislike

avatar

he didn't choose this. the people above him and also to go with the agenda of the higher ups did this.

Utah / ksltv.com

University of Utah to require COVID-19 vaccine for students

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah announced all students must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September or a hold will be placed on students’ accounts, which will prevent them from registering for spring semester classes. Campus was busy Wednesday night – just the way the... Read more

Salt Lake County / abc4.com

“Terrible gut punch”: Pro-mask group reacts to the death of a Salt Lake County teenager from COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The stakes in the debates over school mask mandates and vaccinations were higher Friday afternoon, one day after we learned that an unvaccinated Salt Lake County teenager recently died of COVID-19. County health department officials say the unnamed girl had no underlying conditions and passed away in a hospital. It’s a tragedy that one local man hopes will change policies and save other children. Read more

Comments
avatar

WHY IS IT SO HARD TO GET A SHOT, TO PREVENT YOU FROM GETTING SICK AND DIEING,,,, I'M SORRY FOR YOUR LOSES, BUT DON'T YOU LOVE YOURSELF AND YOUR FAMILY,,,,DON'T BLAME TRUMP,,,, " BLAME DR. FAUCI, HE KNEW THIS WOULD HAPPEN BACK IN 2017, AND CHINA in their labs was part of this,,,,,,,,PEOPLE GET VACCINATED, IT DOESN'T HURT,,,," REMEMBER THE MEASLES " IT KILLED OVER 10 MILLION PEOPLE, UNTIL A VACCINE WAS MADE AND FORCE ALL CHILDREN TO GET IT BEFORE THE SCHOOL YEAR STARTED, YES I MADE IT 72 YEARS LATER

2 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

avatar

More Masks Media hype & Brainwashing for the Sheeple to follow All controlled masks mandates, when Masks Are NOT healthy for you, especially worn all day long.Election year early mail-in 2022 voting manipulation now starting people very soon. replay of 2020 voter fraud.

4 likes 3 dislikes 3 replies

Comments / 0

