Your Salt Lake City lifestyle news

Utah teen among 12 COVID deaths reported Thursday A Salt Lake County teenager was one of 12 Utah residents to have died from COVID-19 Thursday, according to the Utah Department of Health. Read more

Patton Oswalt Cancels Tour Dates, Citing Utah and Florida Venues Declining His COVID Safety Requests Patton Oswalt announced he is cancelling his comedy tour dates in Florida and Salt Lake City due to the venues’ refusal to require COVID-19 vaccinations and recent negative tests for audience members. In an Instagram post, Oswalt said he asked venue to require the audience members show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours or 72 hours — depending on the local venue’s regulations on their website. “The good news is we are keeping everyone who’s going to these shows safe and healthy because the numbers are going up,” said Oswalt on Instagram. After... Read more

University of Utah to require COVID-19 vaccine for students SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah announced all students must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September or a hold will be placed on students’ accounts, which will prevent them from registering for spring semester classes. Campus was busy Wednesday night – just the way the... Read more

