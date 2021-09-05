CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Nashville Times
Nashville Times
 4 days ago

(NASHVILLE, TN) Nashville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Nashville sports. For more stories from the Nashville area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Tennessee / stltoday.com

Vanderbilt opens Clark Lea era hosting East Tennessee State

Vanderbilt opens Clark Lea era hosting East Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Vanderbilt Commodores get a fresh start Saturday night with new coach Clark Lea and a new coaching staff. They also get a chance to end a 10-game skid that started the week after beating East Tennessee State in November 2019, the very same team Vanderbilt hosts to open this season. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Nashville / pepperdinewaves.com

#23 Waves Beat Lipscomb in OT 1-0

#23 Waves Beat Lipscomb in OT 1-0

Nashville, Tenn. – Joelle Anderson's 95th-minute goal gave the Pepperdine women's soccer team its first overtime win of the season, defeating Lipscomb 1-0 on Thursday night. The Waves (4-1-0) put pressure on the Bisons (4-1-0) throughout the match and had some good opportunities, but needed extra time to collect the victory. Zoe Clevely (Huntington Beach, Calif./Edison HS) and the defense earned their third shutout of the season. The Waves out shot all five of their opponents, including today 21-11. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Nashville / lipscombsports.com

BISONS FALL TO NO. 23 PEPPERDINE IN OT THRILLER

BISONS FALL TO NO. 23 PEPPERDINE IN OT THRILLER

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Lipscomb women's soccer battled to the wire in a thrilling overtime match, but ultimately fell by a score of 1-0 to 23rd ranked Pepperdine on Thursday evening. The Bisons came out firing in the opening minutes of play and continued their high-pressing style throughout the first period.... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Nashville / siusalukis.com

SIU Drops in Nashville

SIU Drops in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Southern Illinois Salukis fell in their fourth game of the 2021 season to Vanderbilt, 0-5, at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex in Nashville. 21 Salukis saw the field today, with freshman Ary Lougher taking over the net in the second half for SIU and recorded four saves. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nashville Times

Nashville Times

Nashville, TN
217
Followers
458
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nashville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul

Federal health officials on Thursday delayed a high-stakes decision on whether to permit bestselling vaping brand Juul to stay on the market, while ordering thousands of other electronic cigarettes off store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration said it rejected applications for nearly 950,000 flavored e-cigarettes and related products, mainly...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy