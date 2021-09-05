Nashville sports digest: Top stories today

(NASHVILLE, TN) Nashville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Vanderbilt opens Clark Lea era hosting East Tennessee State NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Vanderbilt Commodores get a fresh start Saturday night with new coach Clark Lea and a new coaching staff. They also get a chance to end a 10-game skid that started the week after beating East Tennessee State in November 2019, the very same team Vanderbilt hosts to open this season. Read more

#23 Waves Beat Lipscomb in OT 1-0 Nashville, Tenn. – Joelle Anderson's 95th-minute goal gave the Pepperdine women's soccer team its first overtime win of the season, defeating Lipscomb 1-0 on Thursday night. The Waves (4-1-0) put pressure on the Bisons (4-1-0) throughout the match and had some good opportunities, but needed extra time to collect the victory. Zoe Clevely (Huntington Beach, Calif./Edison HS) and the defense earned their third shutout of the season. The Waves out shot all five of their opponents, including today 21-11. Read more

BISONS FALL TO NO. 23 PEPPERDINE IN OT THRILLER NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Lipscomb women's soccer battled to the wire in a thrilling overtime match, but ultimately fell by a score of 1-0 to 23rd ranked Pepperdine on Thursday evening. The Bisons came out firing in the opening minutes of play and continued their high-pressing style throughout the first period.... Read more

