New Orleans, LA

Lifestyle wrap: New Orleans

New Orleans Dispatch
 4 days ago

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) Life in New Orleans has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Louisiana / people.com

Rescuers Save Chained Dog Trapped Under Shed by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana

Bubbles the dog is under the care of the Louisiana SPCA after rescuers from the Human Rescue Alliance helped free the canine, who was trapped under a shed. Bubbles the dog is all tail wags again after getting stuck under a collapsed shed. According to the Humane Rescue Alliance, on... Read more

Thank goodness for kind people! I pray that sweet dog finds a loving forever home and never is chained in a yard again.

Tangipahoa Parish / fox8live.com

Health inspector ‘expelled’ from facility following 4 nursing home deaths in squalid conditions in Tangipahoa Parish

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - At least four nursing home residents died at a facility in Tangipahoa Parish that housing more than 800 residents who had been evacuated from the New Orleans area, officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2. LDH and Tangipahoa Parish President... Read more

District Of Columbia / wtop.com

DC’s Humane Rescue Alliance rescues trapped dog in New Orleans

Fulfilling a mission that started 1,000 miles away, an emergency disaster team from D.C.-based Humane Rescue Alliance headed to New Orleans this week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and rescued a dog trapped underneath a collapsed shed. On Wednesday, the response team was in Orleans Parish when it heard... Read more

New Orleans / kpel965.com

Animal Escapes From Enclosure at Audubon Zoo During Hurricane Ida

An animal at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans escaped from its enclosure during Hurricane Ida. The zoo reported, "On Sunday, August 29, due to the severe weather associated with Hurricane Ida, a fence was breached in Audubon Zoo’s barasingha deer habitat." Those still on the grounds were able to... Read more

#La Rrb Life
