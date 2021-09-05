CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside, CA

Riverside sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Riverside News Watch
Riverside News Watch
 4 days ago

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Riverside sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Riverside sports. For more stories from the Riverside area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Riverside / youtube.com

RCOE Awards 1st Esports Scholarship to Julius of Arlington High School (RUSD)

RCOE Awards 1st Esports Scholarship to Julius of Arlington High School (RUSD)

Julius Dimaranan of Arlington High School (RUSD) received a $1,500 scholarship from the Riverside County Office of Education's Educational Technology Services Department. With the generous donation of $25,000 given from ViewSonic in the summer, RCOE was able to award the first-ever Esports scholarship to Julius. More scholarship money can be won throughout the school year for students and school Esports clubs. RCOE encourages students from around the county to get involved with their school's Esports teams. Students do not have to be an Esports player to win a scholarship, because this is meant for engagement of all students in their schools. Thank you ViewSonic and all of our sponsors for their support for Esports around Riverside County! For more information, visit www.rcoe.us/esports Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Southern California / pe.com

High school football Week 2: Live updates from Friday’s games

High school football Week 2: Live updates from Friday’s games

The high school football season continues in Southern California with outstanding matchups in Week 2, but some uncertainty remains, too. Coronavirus has forced some cancellations for a third straight week. Follow along Friday night for live updates from Southern California News Group reporters including scores, stats, photos, video and much... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Riverside / usdtoreros.com

Toreros Drop Close Match Versus Highlanders

Toreros Drop Close Match Versus Highlanders

SAN DIEGO — San Diego men's soccer (0-3-0, 0-0-0 WCC) dropped a 2-0 decision to UC Riverside (3-0-0, 0-0-0 Big West) on Friday night at Torero Stadium to conclude its first homestand of the 2021 season. Jake Schneider sent a shot on goal in the 22nd minute, but the Highlanders... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
San Jacinto / sbsun.com

Mt. San Jacinto College football cancels two games after positive COVID-19 cases

Mt. San Jacinto College football cancels two games after positive COVID-19 cases

Mt. San Jacinto College football team has canceled its first two football games of the season after five players tested positive for COVID-19, according to news release issued Thursday evening. According to the release, the institution started a 10-day quarantine period for the team beginning Thursday after receiving guidance from... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Riverside News Watch

Riverside News Watch

Riverside, CA
630
Followers
445
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

With Riverside News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Riverside, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
Riverside, CA
Sports
City
Riverside, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy