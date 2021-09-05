Riverside sports digest: Top stories today

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Riverside sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

RCOE Awards 1st Esports Scholarship to Julius of Arlington High School (RUSD) Julius Dimaranan of Arlington High School (RUSD) received a $1,500 scholarship from the Riverside County Office of Education's Educational Technology Services Department. With the generous donation of $25,000 given from ViewSonic in the summer, RCOE was able to award the first-ever Esports scholarship to Julius. More scholarship money can be won throughout the school year for students and school Esports clubs. RCOE encourages students from around the county to get involved with their school's Esports teams. Students do not have to be an Esports player to win a scholarship, because this is meant for engagement of all students in their schools. Thank you ViewSonic and all of our sponsors for their support for Esports around Riverside County! For more information, visit www.rcoe.us/esports Read more

High school football Week 2: Live updates from Friday’s games The high school football season continues in Southern California with outstanding matchups in Week 2, but some uncertainty remains, too. Coronavirus has forced some cancellations for a third straight week. Follow along Friday night for live updates from Southern California News Group reporters including scores, stats, photos, video and much... Read more

Toreros Drop Close Match Versus Highlanders SAN DIEGO — San Diego men's soccer (0-3-0, 0-0-0 WCC) dropped a 2-0 decision to UC Riverside (3-0-0, 0-0-0 Big West) on Friday night at Torero Stadium to conclude its first homestand of the 2021 season. Jake Schneider sent a shot on goal in the 22nd minute, but the Highlanders... Read more

