Honolulu, HI

Top Honolulu sports news

Posted by 
Honolulu Journal
Honolulu Journal
 4 days ago

(HONOLULU, HI) Honolulu sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Honolulu sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Honolulu / chaminade.edu

Alum Named Straub Clinic’s Most Valuable Team Player

Alum Named Straub Clinic’s Most Valuable Team Player

Michael Ono ‘14 made friends at Chaminade that he “still considers family” today. It’s those relationships and others that have helped buoy him as he works on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as a registered nurse at Straub Medical Center’s Kahala Clinic and Urgent Care. “Working as an RN during the pandemic has been challenging,” said Ono, who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chaminade. “But I am so happy to have a great team and leadership support.” Read more

Honolulu / hawaiinewsnow.com

Episode 77: The Curvy Surfer Girl Movement with Ka’ena Gilman Moeai and Elizabeth Sneed

Episode 77: The Curvy Surfer Girl Movement with Ka’ena Gilman Moeai and Elizabeth Sneed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaena Gilman Moeai recently took to Tik-Tok to stand up against bullies making fun of her body. Referencing a picture of her in a bikini surfing, she said, “This is me last week at the bay. When I surf, I get a lot of comments like ‘Oh, did you see that big girl catch that wave?’ Or, ‘Oh, how long is your board. Oh, so that’s why you can catch all these waves.’ Fat shaming is weak!” Read more

Honolulu / staradvertiser.com

Gonzaga runs away from University of Hawaii soccer team for 5-0 blowout

Gonzaga runs away from University of Hawaii soccer team for 5-0 blowout

Gonzaga pulled away in the second half in a 5-0 win over the University of Hawaii soccer team on Thursday in Spokane, Wash. Read more. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Read more

Honolulu / staradvertiser.com

Chaminade drops soccer opener

Chaminade drops soccer opener

The Chaminade women’s soccer team hung close with nationally ranked Northwest Nazerene but came up short in its season opener, falling 1-0 on Thursday in Nampa, Idaho. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Read more

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Honolulu Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

