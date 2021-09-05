Top Honolulu sports news
Alum Named Straub Clinic’s Most Valuable Team Player
Michael Ono '14 made friends at Chaminade that he "still considers family" today. It's those relationships and others that have helped buoy him as he works on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as a registered nurse at Straub Medical Center's Kahala Clinic and Urgent Care. "Working as an RN during the pandemic has been challenging," said Ono, who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chaminade. "But I am so happy to have a great team and leadership support."
Episode 77: The Curvy Surfer Girl Movement with Ka’ena Gilman Moeai and Elizabeth Sneed
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaena Gilman Moeai recently took to Tik-Tok to stand up against bullies making fun of her body. Referencing a picture of her in a bikini surfing, she said, "This is me last week at the bay. When I surf, I get a lot of comments like 'Oh, did you see that big girl catch that wave?' Or, 'Oh, how long is your board. Oh, so that's why you can catch all these waves.' Fat shaming is weak!"
Gonzaga runs away from University of Hawaii soccer team for 5-0 blowout
Gonzaga pulled away in the second half in a 5-0 win over the University of Hawaii soccer team on Thursday in Spokane, Wash.
Chaminade drops soccer opener
The Chaminade women's soccer team hung close with nationally ranked Northwest Nazerene but came up short in its season opener, falling 1-0 on Thursday in Nampa, Idaho.
