Lifestyle wrap: Knoxville

Parents of disabled schoolchildren sue Gov. Lee, Knox County over lack of mask action
The lawsuit was filed by the parents of three young children in the KCS district. Read more
Then I’m sure these parents know very well they can put mask on their children and send them to school! The parents have the choice! If you know your child needs a mask, no one is telling you you can’t. Mask them up and shut up.
Homeschool your kid then ….I don’t want my kid breathing into a rag because your child is sickly
The Green Drinks Garden at the Knoxville Botanical Garden
According to a recent Congressional Research Service overview of the craft alcoholic beverage industry in the United States, there were nearly 17,000 businesses producing craft beer, spirits, and wine in 2017. The $31 billion industry is a hit with consumers, especially those who are quick to buy small-batch products and support local businesses – but unless those drinks are made with something like beard-cultivated yeast or squid ink, the majority of craft beverage enthusiasts probably don't spend too much time pondering the origin or history of their ingredients. Read more
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital using monoclonal antibody to treat children with COVID
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People at high risk for complications from getting sick with COVID-19, now have access to monoclonal antibody treatment. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is one of many places offering monoclonal antibodies to some children with COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies are administered by infusion. They quickly activate the body’s immune response, making it harder for the virus to spread and cause infection. Dr. Julia Arana, a Children’s Hospital Physician, says that it’s like giving your body’s immune system a boost until it can mount its own response to the virus. The CDC says the treatment should be started as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test. Read more
And y’all were afraid of the vaccine! Do you know what is in treatment? Didn’t think so!🥴
Why Mold Should Be Removed and How to Properly Treat Mold | w/ Inspector Cluseau
