Knoxville, TN

Lifestyle wrap: Knoxville

Posted by 
Knoxville Journal
Knoxville Journal
 4 days ago

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Life in Knoxville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's what people are talking about in your area.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Knox County / wbir.com

Parents of disabled schoolchildren sue Gov. Lee, Knox County over lack of mask action

The lawsuit was filed by the parents of three young children in the KCS district. Read more

Comments
avatar

Then I’m sure these parents know very well they can put mask on their children and send them to school! The parents have the choice! If you know your child needs a mask, no one is telling you you can’t. Mask them up and shut up.

15 likes 3 replies

avatar

Homeschool your kid then ….I don’t want my kid breathing into a rag because your child is sickly

11 likes 6 dislikes 5 replies

Knoxville / katom.com

The Green Drinks Garden at the Knoxville Botanical Garden

According to a recent Congressional Research Service overview of the craft alcoholic beverage industry in the United States, there were nearly 17,000 businesses producing craft beer, spirits, and wine in 2017. The $31 billion industry is a hit with consumers, especially those who are quick to buy small-batch products and support local businesses – but unless those drinks are made with something like beard-cultivated yeast or squid ink, the majority of craft beverage enthusiasts probably don't spend too much time pondering the origin or history of their ingredients. Read more

Knoxville / wate.com

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital using monoclonal antibody to treat children with COVID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People at high risk for complications from getting sick with COVID-19, now have access to monoclonal antibody treatment. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is one of many places offering monoclonal antibodies to some children with COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies are administered by infusion. They quickly activate the body’s immune response, making it harder for the virus to spread and cause infection. Dr. Julia Arana, a Children’s Hospital Physician, says that it’s like giving your body’s immune system a boost until it can mount its own response to the virus. The CDC says the treatment should be started as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test. Read more

Comments
avatar

And y’all were afraid of the vaccine! Do you know what is in treatment? Didn’t think so!🥴

1 like

Knoxville / youtube.com

Why Mold Should Be Removed and How to Properly Treat Mold | w/ Inspector Cluseau

Many contractors are not doing mold remediation properly although they say they are. Many won't follow the mold disinfectant instructions and this could cost you money in redoing bad work or loss of a home sale. Need a quote: https://crawlspaceninja.com/free-assessment/ https://www.inspectorcluseau.com/mold-removal Contact Dusty: https://www.inspector-cluseau.com/ Dusty Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB9RSrXaMw-RiE7jhMlpK-g Timestamps 0:00 Introduction 0:39 What Home Inspectors Look For Regarding Mold 2:35 What to Do If They Find Mold 3:06 Properly Addressing Mold 5:04 Methods of Mold Removal 6:01 Other Things to Address 🔴 Check Out Our Essential Guide to Crawl Space Encapsulation https://crawlspaceninja.com/encapsulation/essential-guide-to-crawl-space-encapsulation/ Essential Guide to Wood Rot Fungus in the Crawl Space https://crawlspaceninja.com/mold/essential-guide-to-wood-rot-fungus/ {Last 4 Video Links} 1. Essential Guide to Crawl Space Encapsulation https://youtu.be/oy68gtEi_bg 2. Why Ventilated Crawl Spaces Don't Work https://youtu.be/IGVVSjbyhzk 3. How Do You Insulate a Low Crawl Space? https://youtu.be/RGNOXH1XKoc 4. Does a Dehumidifier Kill Mold? | Is a Dehumidifier Needed to Kill Mold? https://youtu.be/XVKtK0oB-hE {Crawl Space Encapsulation DIY Product Links} 1. Crawl Space Mold Removal - https://diy.crawlspaceninja.com/mold-products/ 2. Crawl Space Wall Insulation - https://diy.crawlspaceninja.com/wall-insulation/ 3. Crawl Space Ventilation - https://diy.crawlspaceninja.com/vents/ 4. Crawl Space Sump Pumps - https://diy.crawlspaceninja.com/waterproofing/ 5. Crawl Space Dehumidifiers - https://diy.crawlspaceninja.com/dehumidifiers/ {Last 4 Blog Links} 1. How Do I Lower Humidity in My Crawl Space https://crawlspaceninja.com/crawl-space-dehumidifier/how-do-i-lower-humidity/ 2. Aprilaire e-series Dehumidifiers are Easy to Use, Effective, and Energy Efficient https://crawlspaceninja.com/crawl-space-dehumidifier/aprilaire-e-series/ 3. Does Dehumidifier Kill Mold https://crawlspaceninja.com/mold/does-dehumidifier-kill-mold 4. Installing Crawl Space French drain Tips https://crawlspaceninja.com/waterproofing/installing-crawl-space-french-drain-tips/ {Top 2 Crawl Space Ninja Playlists} 1. Crawl Space Ninja Myths https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38LZYC-PSX0&list=PLxsYiAum9ovxTCiZ9dd3e1X-RYh8FB4vo&ab_channel=CrawlSpaceNinjaCrawlSpaceNinja 2. Ask A Ninja (Season 2) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKRtO0FsSq0&list=PLxsYiAum9ovwN4MeQx3ycxfLbjt4V5hML&ab_channel=CrawlSpaceNinjaCrawlSpaceNinja --------------- 🔴 Popular Crawl Space Ninja Education Pages: https://crawlspaceninja.com/crawl-space-encapsulation/ https://crawlspaceninja.com/crawl-space-vapor-barrier/ https://crawlspaceninja.com/crawl-space-humidity/ https://crawlspaceninja.com/crawl-space-mold-removal/ https://crawlspaceninja.com/water-in-crawl-space/ https://crawlspaceninja.com/crawl-space-insulation/ --------------- Would you like us to provide a quote? 🔴 https://crawlspaceninja.com/free-assessment/ --------------- Would you like to DIY your crawl space or basement? 🔴 Purchase DIY Products - https://diy.crawlspaceninja.com/ --------------- Start a Crawl Space Ninja in your area: 🔴 Franchising - https://franchise.crawlspaceninja.com/ 🔴 Most Popular Video - https://www.youtube.com/embed/videoseries?list=PLxsYiAum9ovzzAWH3E2FTcY-IpG2atfRb&autoplay=1 🔴 Most Recent Video - https://goo.gl/H3QZtt 🔴 SUBSCRIBE - https://goo.gl/NkXFkf --------------- Do you have a question for Michael Church and would like your question to potentially become a video? 🔴 Ask A Ninja – https://crawlspaceninja.com/ask-a-ninja/ --------------- Contact us: Crawl Space Ninja - Basement Waterproofing Ninja https://CrawlSpaceNinja.com/ https://BasementWaterproofingNinja.com/ Mailing address: 6011 Ridan Drive Knoxville, TN 37909 (865) 659-0390 Crawl Space Ninja Service Area: https://crawlspaceninja.com/service-area/ Knoxville, TN Chattanooga, TN Nashville, TN Marietta, GA Alpharetta, GA Athens, GA Columbus, GA Augusta, GA Atlanta, GA Raleigh, NC Charlotte, NC Durham, NC Wilmington, NC Winston-Salem, NC Greensboro, NC Delaware Winston-Salem, NC Greensboro, NC Tennessee Georgia North Carolina South Carolina Kentucky Disclaimer - Please understand that the content on the Crawl Space Ninja YouTube channel is intended for informational purposes only. We make no warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information posted on our YouTube channel is strictly at your own risk, and we will not be liable for any losses and damages in connection with the use of our YouTube channel. #CrawlSpaceNinja #BasementWaterproofingNinja #DehumidifierNinja Read more

Comments / 0

 

Tennessee Lifestyle
Comments / 0

