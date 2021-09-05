Your Wichita lifestyle news
Local ER doctor speaking out about COVID-19 misinformation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Currently COVID-19 hospitalizations are at critical levels with 181 total patients and 56 of them in the ICU at the end of August. Now, one emergency room doctor is speaking out to try and make an impact in the fight against COVID-19. "If I'm silent, I'm... Read more
OK we are hearing this from Someone that's on the front line. He is begging for help please mask up and get vaxed. Too many people dieing all age levels even so called healthy people with good immunities. so please God let people see what they need to and let's start saving people.
Hey Mosley, Hey Health Dept. Hey vaccine clinics - Nuremberg Code. Here's some hard facts-thecity of Wichita is not a hospital, you can not apply this “sick until proven healthy” approach to the people in this city. I am.not responsible for anyone's wellbeing or health but my own. You guys are in violation of SOOOO many human rights and constitutional rights that it will be easy to sue. People of Wichita who do not agree- START SUING! Demand hearings with the health department (they are public servants, they work for us, they do not get to RULE over us, the are to do what is in our best interest).
Wichita pastor battling COVID-19 to be removed from life support
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita pastor may soon lose his battle with COVID-19. In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Christ Church-ICT said the family of Pastor Dennis Turner had been receiving treatment for complications of COVID-19 which included them using an ECMO machine. The church said doctors had informed his family that they had done all they could do for the pastor, medically. Because of that, the church said doctors would be removing all of the support he has been receiving on Friday. Read more
Sending prayers for the pastor and his family,friends and loved ones including all of his parishioners for comfort and strength during these trying times in Jesus Name Amen 🙏🏿
May God's will be done in the mighty name of Jesus, Amen peace be with you Pastor
Suspenders4Hope 5k Run/1 Mile Walk
Be sure to join us along with Ascension Via Christi and Stop Suicide ICT at the Suspenders4Hope 5k Run/1 Mile Walk. Run to the finish line to support suicide prevention. Saturday, Sept. 11, proceeds will go to Stop Suicide ICT. #Suspenders4Hope #WeSupportU #WeAreAscension #SuicidePrevention Read more
Kansas abortion clinics impacted by new Texas law
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Texas women are now traveling to surrounding states, including Kansas, to have abortions. The increase comes after Senate Bill 80, a new abortion law, went into effect on Thursday. In the last couple of days, dozens of women from Texas reached out to Trust Women Clinic in Wichita. Read more
Well its going to over run the foster care system. Open up the Orphanages cause these babies are going to being going somewhere if they are a unwanted pregnancy.
choice is something that needs protection abortion, adoption CHOICES I personally don't believe anymore or government should have a say in a women's decision